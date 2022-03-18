Kansas City Chiefs add Juju Smith-Schuster on 1-year deal worth nearly $11 million

The Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Maholmes have another weapon to play with in 2022, after the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

On Friday, the five-year veteran and one-time Pro Bowler took to his Twitter account to announce the news that he would be taking his pass-catching talents to Kansas City and the 2020 Super Bowl champion Chiefs. “#ChiefsKingdom, Let’s Go!,” he wrote.

Juju Smith-Schuster signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Edge filled in the gaps on the contract which they reported to be a one-year deal worth $10.75 million.

After being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft, Smith-Schuster followed up his rookie year with a Pro Bowl season in 2018. Pulling in 111 catches, 1,426 yards, and seven touchdowns. However, since then injuries have undermined his success and he has not gotten close to those numbers in any of the following seasons.

Last year was a new low when a season-ending shoulder surgery allowed him to play in only five games. He recorded 15 catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns in 2021.

The 25-year-old still has loads of potential if he can stay healthy. In 2020, he had a strong showing with 97 catches, 831 yards receiving, and a career-high nine touchdowns in 14 games. If he can overcome his battle with injuries, then he will be an absolute steal for the Chiefs and add a dynamic addition for an already explosive offense.