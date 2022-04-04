NFL teams eyeing Terry McLaurin trade, 3 potential landing spots

Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL teams desperate for playmaking wide receivers are looking everywhere this offseason. Now, Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin is the latest name being floated in NFL trade rumors.

McLaurin is in a similar boat as A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf, Day 2 picks from the 2019 NFL Draft who are a year away from free agency. Because of newly-signed contracts for Christian Kirk, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, the price tags to sign the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL are skyrocketing.

It even led to Commanders’ coach Ron Rivera being asked about McLaurin during the owners’ meetings, with reporters and fans both wondering when an extension for McLaurin will happen.

“I think the biggest thing is just (telling) everybody patience. We’ve got plenty of time.” Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera on potential Terry McLaurin contract extension, via The Athletic

While Washington believes it has the patience to play things out, other NFL clubs seem to disagree. According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, multiple teams are waiting to pounce on McLaurin if he becomes available.

Rivera noted that the Commanders haven’t received any calls and any inquiry that does come in wouldn’t be entertained. However, the landscape of receiver contracts is changing and if Washington determines the cost doesn’t justify the returns, something could happen.

Let’s examine three potential landing spots for a Terry McLaurin trade.

Green Bay Packers

We’ve highlighted potential Metcalf, Brown and Tyler Lockett trade scenarios for the Green Bay Packers in the past. All three would be extremely compelling targets for general manager Brian Gutekunst to pursue. With Brown expected to stay in Tennessee, McLaurin would become the second-best target for Green Bay.

Since being drafted with the 76th pick in 2019, McLaurin has delivered outstanding production. He racked up 919 receiving yards as a rookie, finding the end zone seven times. Despite experiencing bad quarterback play in all three of his NFL seasons, the 6-foot receiver is thriving.

Terry McLaurin stats (career): 222 receptions, 3,090 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns

McLaurin would not only provide the vertical threat Green Bay needs, he can also move the chains and make contested catches. Acquiring him would cost a first-round pick and a Day 2 pick, at minimum, but the talent justifies the cost.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are calling about every top receiver who might be available. If they haven’t called Washington yet, it’s just out of patience. It doesn’t take reporting to know that McLaurin would be in on the list of Kansas City’s targets.

He might not have Tyreek Hill’s speed, but McLaurin can more than hold his own in a race. Coming out of the NFL Combine, he had a 9.57 Relative Athletic Score, testing incredibly well with his vertical jump (37.5 inches), 20-yard split (2.59 seconds) and 10-yard split (1.54 seconds).

Terry McLaurin 40 time: 4.35 seconds

We haven’t even seen McLaurin’s full potential. According to Player Profiler, he finished with the fourth-most unrealized air yards (914) this past season. He needs a quarterback who can throw it deep and Patrick Mahomes would be perfect for him.

New York Jets

The New York Jets missed out on Hill, watching the star wide receiver choose the Miami Dolphins over them. If there is another opportunity to land a game-changing threat to the offense, New York will explore every possible avenue to acquire that player.

Terry McLaurin contract: $3.04 million cap hit in 2022, 2023 free agent

There’s a reason for it, of course. Zach Wilson carries a rocket arm and one thing he missed with the transition from college to the NFL was a reliable threat he could hit 40-plus yards downfield. McLaurin is exactly that kind of player.

One thing you can also count on, the Jets would pay McLaurin. It might not be a blank-check scenario, but he would become one of the highest-paid players at his position. Even if it means trading a future first-round pick, that might be worth it for this regime. Unfortunately, McLaurin isn’t available…for now.