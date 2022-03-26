Tyler Lockett to the Green Bay Packers, how a trade might look

The Green Bay Packers are in the market for a wide receiver and Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett is once again popping up in the latest NFL trade rumors. If the Pro Bowl wide receiver is available, he could be an ideal target for Green Bay.

While Seattle is currently sticking by its star receiving pairing of Lockett and DK Metcalf, things could change quickly. Metcalf is just entering his prime and with the salaries for receivers skyrocketing, the organization might want to prioritize one pass-catcher to build around.

If the front office is committed to creating a young core, Metcalf would be a candidate for a long-term extension. If he stays in Seattle and becomes one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, there’s little sense in a run-first team devoting significant cap space to receivers.

Keeping that in mind, let’s examine what a potential Tyler Lockett trade would look like for the Green Bay Packers.

What will a Tyler Lockett trade cost?

While Metcalf would require a first-round pick, at minimum, the return for Lockett should be lower. The 5-foot-10 slot receiver is approaching his age-30 season and isn’t on the talent or production level of a Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams

Tyler Lockett contract: $10.05 million cap hit (2022), $16.75 million cap hit (2023)

While Lockett is signed through his age-33 season, any team acquiring him could view his contract as a two-year deal. If Lockett is cut before he receives his 2024 roster bonus ($1.6 million), the team that releases him would gain $9.85 million in cap space.

Essentially playing on a two-year deal makes Lockett more appealing to the Packers. The timeline would line up with approximately how long Aaron Rodgers plans to play before contemplating retirement again. Fitting into the team’s two-year Super Bowl window, it’s another reason to pursue a deal with the Seahawks.

A potential return could start with the 53rd overall pick, acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders. Given Seattle needs to start filling multiple needs with cheap talent, it could be a starting point for negotiations.

There’s also the possibility of quarterback Jordan Love being included in the deal. Values on him around the NFL vary, but the 2022 NFL Draft is especially thin on signal-callers. The Seahawks could view Love as a buy-low opportunity and he’d provide legitimate competition for Drew Lock.

Green Bay Packers trade: 53rd overall pick, Jordan Love, 171st pick

53rd overall pick, Jordan Love, 171st pick Seattle Seahawks trade: Tyler Lockett, 230th pick

The Seahawks acquire a top-60 pick to rebuild their roster and acquire a young quarterback to roll the dice on. Meanwhile, Green Bay solves its glaring need at wide receiver and keeps its first-round picks.

Impact of Tyler Lockett on Green Bay Packers offense

While Metcalf might not like the idea of living in frigid Wisconsin, Lockett might be a little more comfortable with the idea. While he grew up in Oklahoma, the veteran wide receiver played at Kansas State and could get reacclimated to tougher weather conditions.

As for the fit in the Green Bay Packers offense, head coach Matt LaFleur would love to have this offensive weapon. Much like Green Bay moved Adams around (655 snaps out wide, 282 snaps in the slot), Lockett also lined up in different spots for Seattle.

Tyler Lockett stats (2021): 73 receptions, 1,175 receiving yards, 41 first downs

There’s no denying Lockett is one of the best vertical threats in the NFL. According to Player Profiler, Lockett finished the 2021 season with the third-most deep targets (30) and he posted the seventh-highest average target distance (13.6).

While Rodgers struggled early in the season on throws 20-plus yards downfield, he really improved late in the year and it remains a strength for the back-to-back NFL MVP.

Aaron Rodgers splits (Deep Throws) QB rating Completion Rate PFF grade Week 1 – 9 65.2 (22nd) 33.3% (20th) 71.7 (27th) Week 10 – 18 119.0 (4th) 45.5% (6th) 96.1 (2nd) Stats via Pro Football Focus

Adding that vertical element back into the Packers’ offense will be crucial in 2022. Naturally, Lockett is more than capable of doing even more as a receiver.

One aspect of his game we didn’t often see is Lockett’s ability to get open over the middle. Because of Russell Wilson‘s height, throws between the hashes with linemen everywhere weren’t prioritized. Instead, Lockett would either work outside or get open 10-plus yards past the line of scrimage in the middle of the field.

It would no longer be a limitation on Lockett. That would just add to his versatility as a pass-catcher who is responsible for Seahawks’ quarterbacks posting a 122.4 passer rating when they targeted him in 2021.

Acquiring Lockett wouldn’t need to impact Green Bay’s draft plans. The franchise could still spend one of its first-round picks on a wide receiver – either Chris Olave or George Pickens – providing another target for Rodgers.

While it might be cheaper to sign a Jarvis Landry or Julio Jones, Lockett could make a bigger impact in 2022 and is the better option for a win-now team.

