Green Bay Packers mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers offseason will be one of the most pivotal moments in franchise history. As the Aaron Rodgers decision looms, whether or not he returns, retires or asks for a trade will have a monumental impact on Green Bay’s moves this spring.

Addressing the Packers offseason needs won’t be easy. This team is more than $40 million over the 2022 salary cap. Just to get under, some key contributors from the 2021 season need to be cut. Because of the cap constraints, the only real way for Green Bay to add talent this offseason is through the 2022 NFL Draft.

Before we dive into our 2022 Packers mock draft, let’s examine the draft picks Green Bay holds this year. Note, the compensatory selections are not officially released until later this offseason.

2022 Green Bay Packers draft picks

1st round : 28th overall

: 28th overall 2nd round: 60th overall

60th overall 3rd round: 92nd overall

92nd overall 4th round: 130th and 136th overall

130th and 136th overall 5th round: 170th overall

170th overall 7th round: 224th overall, 245th overall and 255th overall

Let’s dive into our Green Bay Packers 7-round mock draft.

Green Bay Packers mock draft: Strengthening the team around Aaron Rodgers

Between the Packers’ optimism that Rodgers returns and the confidence from some teammates, we’re going to assume the four-time NFL MVP is back in 2022. He’ll restructure his contract to create cap space and that will allow the franchise to keep Davante Adams on the franchise tag. However, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Salary-cap casualties will see multiple starters from the 2021 season released, Green Bay has no other choice. So, we’ll have to fill those voids (offensive tackle, edge rusher, wide receiver) in the NFL Draft. Even beyond those positions, there are other needs (tight end, defensive line, safety) that must be addressed.

We’ll try to stick to some version of the Packers’ draft philosophy, placing value on specific positions. With that in mind, let’s dive in.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Packers, check out #GoPackGo rumors, rankings, and news here

1st round, 28th overall: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Turner played well at right tackle this past season, warranting the investment Green Bay made in him a few years ago. But every dollar matters and creating nearly $3.4 million in cap space by releasing Turner, $6.02 million as a post-June 1 cut, is necessary. With a new hole on the right side, it becomes the top priority.

A member of Bruce Feldman’s 2021 freak athletes list for college football, Bernhard Raimann first played tight end and only recently converted to offensive tackle. A 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman with top-end athleticism for his size immediately generates first-round consideration. Throw in how well he played in 2021 (94.6 run-blocking grade, 88.7 pass-block grade from PFF) and you’ve got a prospect that general manager Brian Gutekunst will love.

Raimann likely isn’t ready to start at left tackle, protecting a quarterback’s blindside. But Green Bay should have a healthy David Bakhtiari in Week 1. Instead, Raimann starts immediately at right tackle. There will be rookie mistakes along the way, but an All-Pro quarterback knows how to hide them. Plus, Aam Stenavich is a wizard with offensive linemen and could legitimately turn Raimann into a Pro Bowl right tackle before long. The offensive line is integral to a successful Packers’ offense, making Raimann the easy pick at 28th overall.

2nd round, 60th overall: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

At a minimum, the Green Bay Packers are either cutting or trading Za’Darius Smith this spring. Unlikely to get a strong return because teams know the final outcome, Green Bay will just release the Pro Bowl edge rusher. It creates $15.28 million in cap space. It’s also possible that Preston Smith ($12.47 million cap savings if cut) might be released. Even if one is gone, edge rusher will be one of the primary needs on the Packers draft board.

Josh Paschal, a 6-foot-3 pass rusher from Kentucky, played extremely well this past season. He finished as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded edge rusher (90.0) in the SEC, racking up 15 tackles for loss and 5 sacks in his redshirt senior season. While he doesn’t bring the elite athletic profile NFL teams love from edge rushers, he does provide something Green Bay might like.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Key stats, defensive matchups for Super Bowl LVI

Paschal is a versatile player. He offers the size, length and power to win on the edge or when he kicks inside. That could be especially attractive to defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who could align Pascal at defensive end or kick him inside next to Kenny Clark. Considering the improvements Pascal made from 2020 to 2021, Green Bay could have some confidence that further development is imminent.

3rd round, 92nd overall: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard are free agents. It would be stunning if Lazard (restricted free agent) isn’t retained and Rodgers want to play with MVS. However, there are never guarantees when a team is working tight against the cap. Even if both return, Green Bay needs a lot more help at wide receiver.

Skyy Moore didn’t generate a ton of attention at Western Michigan, most Group of Five receives don’t. But as PFF notes, the Broncos’ star led the nation in broken tackles (26) and he’s coming off a 1,283 yard season with 10 touchdowns on 95 receptions.

Size (5-foot-10) is the reason Skyy falls down. But with the Packers’ offense needing a playmaker who can miss tackles and really create some separation, Moore fits the bill. He’ll be a lot more explosive than Amari Rodgers and that alone will earn some of Rodgers’ trust.

4th round, 130th overall: Matt Henningsen, DL, Wisconsin

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

We mentioned defensive versatility with Paschal and it comes into play once again. The Packers need depth on the defensive line, especially guys who offer a lot of size and strength. He didn’t compile eye-popping stats in his finals season with the Badgers (6 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks), but he knows how to create penetration in the backfield. Green Bay could align him in multiple spots, receiving a reliable run defender and a player with a non-stop motor. More bodies on the defensive line will prove crucial late in the season.

Addressing Green Bay Packers draft needs