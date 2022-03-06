3 NFL teams reportedly candidates for Russell Wilson trade

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson seems committed to his team right now, saying all the right things regarding a return. However, NFL trade rumors keep swirling and it seems many around the league believe a blockbuster trade remains possible.

For now, things remain calm in Seattle. Pete Carroll made it clear the franchise won’t trade Wilson and the Pro Bowl quarterback is still expressing a desire to stay. However, the possibility still lingers that the 33-year-old quarterback could change his mind.

If a trade is going to happen, Wilson needs to force it. The Seahawks received a strong offer from the Washington Commanders, but turned it down because they don’t want to rebuild. Teams keep calling and if Wilson decides Seattle isn’t the right place for him then asks for a trade, there seem to be three teams to monitor.

According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Commanders, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles are brought up the most as likely destinations. Importantly, Wilson holds a no-trade clause and would get the final say over his next team.

Russell Wilson stats (2021): 3,113 passing yards, 25-6 TD-INT ratio, 103.1 QB rating

Wilson spent several years in Richmond, Virginia and still has friends living on the East Coast. But he told the “Today” show in a recent interview that he prefers to stay on the West Coast.

As for the Eagles, they could likely make the strongest offer. Packaging all three 2022 first-round picks along with quarterback Jalen Hurts would likely be very appealing to the Seahawks.

Denver immediately stands out in that regard as a potential home. The Broncos are desperate for a quarterback upgrade and would likely be willing to package multiple first-round picks, including the 9th overall selection, to acquire Wilson. Strengthening the chances of Wilson eyeing Denver, Fowler wrote that Wilson would be more open to Denver than the NFC East.

Russell Wilson contract: $37 million cap hit (2022), $40 million cap hit (2023)

All it will take is the face of the Seahawks’ franchise to decide he wants out of town. At that point, having already gone through this turmoil a year ago, Seattle would likely grant his request and launch a rebuild with whatever picks they receive in return.