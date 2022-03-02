Seattle Seahawks head coach claims team will not trade Russell Wilson

As far as Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is concerned, he expects to see Russell Wilson run the offense when team heads to training camp in the summer.

Right behind the ongoing saga of where Aaron Rodgers will play next season, the future of the Seahawks franchise QB has been one of the biggest stories of the 2022 NFL offseason. Reporters and sports news outlets across the stick and ball spectrum have been trying to read the tea leaves of comments to predict where Wilson will play next in 2022.

Even oddsmakers have set betting lines on a landing spot, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are the current favorites to snag the 2014 Super Bowl winning QB.

Russell Wilson staying put if Seattle Seahawks head coach has his way

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all the rumors and best landing spots articles, Wilson himself has stated on a couple of occasions he would like to stay in the place he has called his professional football home for 10 straight seasons. However, after having the first losing season in a career filled with winning, and the team trending in a downward direction, fans and media assume Wilson being moved is an eventuality.

Especially, when you add in the salary cap implications of a franchise QB on a rebuilding team for two more seasons.

Russell Wilson stats (2021): 3113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

However, Pete Carroll is not letting his favorite QB go anywhere. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo was at Carroll’s media scrum in Indianapolis, as he watched workouts from some of the best 2022 NFL draft prospects. And Garafolo reported the coaches very plain response when asked about a possible Wilson trade.

“Also from #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: “No intention” of trading Russell Wilson,” he wrote.

Although Carroll won’t have the final say when it comes to such a massive franchise-shifting trade, he is a big dog to have in the fight for those hoping for No. 8 to stay in Seattle at least for one more season.