Aaron Rodgers to Denver and Russell Wilson to Miami are favorites in possible trades

If superstar quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are trading during the NFL offseason, one oddsmakers site has chosen the most likely landing spots.

Two of the biggest stories as the NFL heads into its 2022 offseason centers around Rodgers and Wilson. The franchise QBs have been the source of headline fodder for months as there continues to be lingering uncertainty surrounding their futures with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

Wilson has two seasons left on his deal, but there is a belief that the 10-year veteran and the team may be better off long-term by parting ways. Rodgers is in a similar situation but has been far more open about his dissatisfaction with the team’s direction in recent years.

Likeliest landing spots for Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson

There is a very real possibility both could be wearing new uniforms next season, and SportsBetting.ag believes they have discovered the likeliest destinations for each man. In the case of Rodgers, the site as the Denver Broncos as a +150 favorite to land the services of the four-time league MVP. Followed by the San Francisco 49ers at +500 and Pittsburgh Steelers at +600.

All three teams are franchises in need of a new QB. Be it from a lack of good enough options — the Broncos and 49ers — or the retirement of a team great with Ben Roethlisberger calling it a career in Pittsburgh.

When it comes to Wilson, the site believes there are four different teams with strong chances of landing the Seahawks great.

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have a +500 chance of adding Wilson based on their calculations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Steelers follow with +600 odds for both teams.

Who is the odds on favorite to take over at QB for the Green Bay Packers?

If you were curious about who was the odds on favorite to take over for Rodgers in the chance he was traded, the site also has odds for that as well. Although there are no major surprises in those likely options.

Backup Jordan Love is a +150 favorite to become the Green Bay Packers starting QB if the 17-year veteran were moved in the offseason. Following Love, the next possibility is wide open with any “Rookie QB” having a +600 chance of trying to fill the massive shoes of Rodgers.