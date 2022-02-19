Former NFL QB Chris Simms would bet on Aaron Rodgers landing with Denver Broncos

If Aaron Rodgers does decide that he no longer wants to try and win a second Super Bowl with his current cast with the Green Bay Packers, every team without a franchise quarterback will likely inquire about the four-time NFL MVP.

But the organization linked most often to the four-time All-Pro QB naturally has been the Denver Broncos. General manager George Paton has reportedly had his eyes trading for AR12 for at least a year now.

Aside from legendary former Broncos players believing a deal will get done to bring Rodgers to Mile High, there’s also the Nathaniel Hackett connection, who has developed a strong relationship with the Super Bowl XLI MVP.

Coach Hackett has already begun informing members of the Broncos that he’ll do everything possible to help the team add Rodgers this offseason. You can count running back Melvin Gordon as one of the players on board with adding the impact signal-caller. But he’s not the only notable figure who thinks the Broncos may have a chance to bring Rodgers aboard.

NFL insider would bet on Aaron Rodgers landing in Denver

Appearing on the Brother From Another podcast, former NFL quarterback and current insider Chris Simms added more speculation that the Broncos would be his preferred landing spot, if the quarterback gets traded at all. Simms cautioned against any idea of Rodgers going to an NFC team, with the Packers not wanting to directly compete with him.

“Rodgers will leave Green Bay, according to my source. If I had to bet money on it, Rodgers will be a Bronco in 2022. “I think Denver Broncos would be the place in the AFC if you made me put money, I’m still gonna go there. That would be the No. 1 team I would throw out there if you made me bet money” Chris Simms speaking on Aaron Rodgers on Brother From Another podcast

With Rodgers recently noting he’d like to make a quick decision regarding his future, the Broncos may not get to the point of being able to add the elite QB to their stable this offseason. If they can’t get Rodgers, the team is expected to first turn to the veteran free agent market according to Benjamin Allbright, or continue to search for other trades.

If they’re willing to put together a potential trade package for Rodgers, who’s to say they won’t also have interest in other high-profile quarterbacks, should they become available?

