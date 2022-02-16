Nathaniel Hackett pushing for Aaron Rodgers trade, Terrell Davis thinks it gets done

Now that Super Bowl LVI has been won, all attention turns to the offseason, where we’re bound to hear some news regarding Aaron Rodgers.

Coming off his fourth MVP trophy, there’s been chatter of a possible retirement, but that seems unlikely when his desire to win seems to be at an all-time high.

The Packers are facing a cap crunch of their own, needing to sign Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan and De’Vondre Campbell without having much money to do so.

Yet Rodgers has stated a desire to win, mentioning he’s not sticking around for a rebuild. Complicating matters is the fact that AR12 is still under contract for one more season.

Even that presents another challenge. Players typically prefer to have more financial security extending longer than just one year. Rodgers probably wants to be among the league’s highest-paid players. Although an extension would likely help their cap situation, does he even want to remain in Green Bay for a few more years?

The last time he went through this dance with the front office, it reportedly led to Rodgers receiving assurance that he’d have the freedom to choose this offseason, whether he stays or goes. We might see fairly soon just how willing the Packers are to trade their franchise quarterback.

Denver Broncos pushing hard for Aaron Rodgers trade

One potential option that may appeal to Aaron Rodgers is playing with an old pal, being Nathaniel Hackett who recently became the head coach of the Denver Broncos, and we all know they need a better starting QB.

According to Brendan Sugrue of USA Today, Hackett has told the team that he’s doing his best to acquire Rodgers this offseason.

To give Denver fans even more hope, Broncos legendary running back Terrell Davis also believes a trade for Rodgers will happen this offseason, citing rumors he’s personally heard from too many insiders.

In Denver, Rodgers would already have a nice stable of receivers and they could possibly add Davante Adams as well since they are expected to have roughly $39 million in cap space.

Rodgers has been a strong advocate for Hackett in the past, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if that’s who he hitched his cart to for the final few years of his career.

