Tua Tagovailoa signs largest 4-year contract extension in NFL history

The Miami Dolphins are getting their leader back. Tua Tagovailoa had been at Dolphins training camp, but he’d been very selective on what drills he would perform. Scheduled to head into the final year of his rookie contract, the NFL’s 2023 passing yards leader didn’t want to risk an injury without securing long-term financial security.

Thankfully, those concerns can end for both Tagovailoa and the Dolphins after Friday’s big news.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report, and several others have since confirmed Tagovailoa has signed what amounts to the largest four-year contract extension in NFL history. Tagovailoa immediately becomes one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa is set to receive a four-year, $212.4 million extension. The contract includes $167 million in guarantees. His annual average value is now $53M, which places him third among the aforementioned highest-paid QB list.

I would expect Tua’s practice participation to increase. https://t.co/bzZQKQ2hGx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2024

There had been some question as to how much the Dolphins were willing to pay their franchise quarterback, but clearly, those reports were unfounded. Now Tagovailoa is set to stay with Miami through the 2028-29 season.

Tagovailoa, 26, has made one Pro Bowl appearance since becoming the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. If he can stay healthy, we’ll likely see the left-handed quarterback improve on that mark in the years to come.

BREAKING: Tua Tagovailoa has agreed to the largest 4-year extension in NFL history worth $212.4M / $167M Guaranteed 🚨#StraightFromTheSource#GoatFarmMedia pic.twitter.com/FPUTFylBLa — G.O.A.T. Farm Sports (@GOATfarmmedia) July 26, 2024

