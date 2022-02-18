Green Bay Packers not budging in Aaron Rodgers trade talks

As the NFL calendar turns to the offseason, there’s a new rumor every day regarding one of the top quarterbacks in the league. The latest is about Green Bay Packers MVP QB Aaron Rodgers.

Several teams are interested, and some have already inquired about the Super Bowl QB’s availability this offseason.

However, according to Jordan Schultz, inquiring teams haven’t gotten very far in negotiations, with the Packers’ front office showing “zero interest” in trading their franchise QB.

Are the Green Bay Packers playing hardball?

Is this a case of the Green Bay Packers not wanting to let Aaron Rodgers free? Probably not.

All signs this offseason have pointed to the organization’s commitment to making things work with AR12. From reported otherworldly contract offers to re-hiring familiar offensive minds he’s worked with in the past like Tom Clements, the Packers finally appear ready to support their star signal-caller in every way possible.

Of course, Rodgers won’t want to return if he doesn’t have his trusty sidekick Davante Adams by his side as well. Adams, who is set for unrestricted free agency and has hinted he doesn’t want a franchise tag is likely to be retained if Rodgers stays put.

The biggest question for general manager Brian Gutekunst remains, how? With the Packers facing a salary cap crunch, with them actually over the cap as opposed to being under the spending limit, they’re in need of some mental gymnastics this offseason.

Teams have several ways of creating some extra cap space, including signing Rodgers to a contract extension. We may not know the specifics yet, but expect Rodgers and his gang to run it back for at least one more season in Green Bay.

