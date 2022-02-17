Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay Packers in 2022? New hiring suggests so

All eyes in Wisconsin are focused on whether Aaron Rodgers will return for his 18th season as a Green Bay Packer.

Although they once again fell short of their goal of getting another Super Bowl victory, AR12 did secure his fourth MVP trophy, placing him behind only Peyton Manning (5 MVPs) in the NFL record books.

So it stands to reason that the organization is doing everything in its power to retain Rodgers for as long as possible.

The latest big move is bringing back a familiar face, in hiring Tom Clements to be the team’s quarterbacks coach.

According to several sources, Clements has accepted a job to return to the Packers, where he’ll presumably be coaching Rodgers, Jordan Love and any other quarterbacks on the roster.

Return of Tom Clements is latest sign of Aaron Rodgers comeback

The Packers are already reportedly willing to shell out a boatload of cash for Aaron Rodgers, now they’re showing their support in a different form.

Hiring Clements could potentially be a significant step, hinting the Packers are ready to run it back for at least another year with Rodgers.

Clements spent six seasons from 2006-11 as the team’s QB coach. From 2012-14 he operated as their offensive coordinator, before becoming an assistant head coach there for his final two seasons with the team.

Once his contract expired in 2017, coach Mike McCarthy announced Clements would pursue other work opportunities. Clements was out of football for two seasons before heading to be the Arizona Cardinals’ pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2019-20. Clements then retired in January of 2021.

Now, it will be one big, happy family again, with Clements returning to the role he originally enjoyed with the Packers. Rodgers won two MVPs with Clements and two without him, but now he might be seeking that second Super Bowl ring alongside his old pal too.

For the record, Rodgers has one year left on his contract in Green Bay.

