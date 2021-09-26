Aaron Rodgers reportedly wanted trade to San Francisco 49ers

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted out this offseason and if the franchise was willing to grant his trade request, there was one destination he preferred most.

The turmoil between the Packers' front office and Rodgers became public right before the 2021 NFL Draft. Word broke that the reigning NFL MVP requested a trade and the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay's Week 3 opponent, reached out about a deal.

It turns out, the inquiry made by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan caused some friction between the two sides. Green Bay's head coach Matt LaFleur took issues with the suggestion Rodgers might be traded and Shanahan's phone call seemingly caused some tension between the two friends.

But, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there's a reason Shanahan made that call. Rodgers reportedly viewed the 49ers as his top choice for a trade and San Francisco inquired because it learned the future Hall of Fame quarterback genuinely wanted to play for the team he grew up watching.

It's understandable why Rodgers targeted the 49ers as the best destination. Shanahan's offense is designed to be extremely quarterback-friendly, allowing the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo to be extremely successful. Behind a great offensive line with weapons around him, Rodgers might have made San Francisco the team to beat the NFC.

But the 49ers didn't have any time to wait around. So, when LaFleur made it clear Rodgers wasn't moving, Shanahan moved forward with his draft plans. San Francisco drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick, setting the franchise up for an exciting future with a dual-threat quarterback.

As for Rodgers, he worked things out with the Packers for the 2021 season. But with his fate in 2022 likely decided and the 49ers off the table, the Denver Broncos stand out as the likeliest landing spot for the All-Pro quarterback next year.