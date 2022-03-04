Washington Commanders made strong offer for Russell Wilson, went nowhere

It’s been suggested by general manager Martin Mayhew that the Washington Commanders have already talked to every organization that may be willing to trade their starting quarterback this offseason. This means they’ve likely called the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers (even though they claim they’ve received zero inquiries), the Cardinals about Kyler Murray, and of course, the Seattle Seahawks about Russell Wilson.

Speaking of Russ, the Commanders have reportedly made a “strong offer” for the Super Bowl QB according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Unfortunately, it didn’t move the needle.

How serious are the #Commanders in their search for a QB? Sources say they made a strong offer to the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson. It didn’t go anywhere. But a sign Washington is ready to deal. And given what they have on their roster, they may be a QB away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

It’s no secret that the Commanders are planning to search high and low for an improvement over Taylor Heinicke, hearing that they’re willing to make a big trade for a player of Wilson’s caliber is a refresher, but just how much were they willing to offer? “Strong offer”, well how strong?

It’s unknown, but Rapoport adds that the trade included multiple first-round picks, to which the Seahawks have zero in the 2022 NFL Draft. Needless to say, it’s going to take more than just future draft capital to pluck Wilson away from Seattle, not to mention his full no-trade clause.

Related: Assessing how the Washington Commanders can land a franchise QB using their trade capital

Washington Commanders aggressive with QB search

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve heard about Washington’s plans to acquire a big-ticket QB this offseason, but as some other coaches have hinted at already this offseason, that may be easier said than done. We’re curious to hear just what Mayhew may have offered, but this early in the process, they may need to get even more aggressive.

How likely are teams to take the first offer that comes their way? Washington may need to provide a bit more motivation for a team to want to move off a quarterback of Wilson’s caliber.

Or maybe the more they see from the incoming NFL quarterback prospect crop at the NFL scouting combine, the more they’ll like the idea of selecting a rookie and finding a bridge option until he’s ready. Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett did nothing to suggest their stock is slipping and the Commanders at pick 11 are in prime position to land at least one of the two.

Related: Washington Commanders 7-round NFL mock draft