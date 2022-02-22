Washington Commanders mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

It’s already been a busy offseason for the Washington football franchise. There’s been a new investigation looking into sexual harassment allegations against owner Daniel Snyder, which could lead to a new ownership group. Then, the organization dropped ‘Football Team’ from their official name, which means this is the first official Washington Commanders mock draft we’ve done.

Aside from quarterback, Washington needs to address offensive guard (especially if Brandon Scherff leaves in FA), a No. 2 receiver, another starting cornerback, safety, linebackers and possibly running back. Once they get into the free agency period, their team needs will only shrink. For now let’s take a look at the draft picks the Commanders already have.

2022 Washington Commanders draft picks

1st round: 11th overall

11th overall 2nd round: 42nd overall

42nd overall 3rd round: 73rd overall

73rd overall 4th round: 111th overall

111th overall 6th round: 187th overall

187th overall 7th round: 228th overall

Now that we know the picks, let’s dive into our 2022 Washington Commanders mock draft.

Washington Commanders mock draft: Building a team to compete in NFC East

Like any team that missed the playoffs, the Commanders’ team needs can’t be addressed with one or two moves. Yet there is a position that absolutely has to be addressed prior to the start of the 2022 season, which means Washington cannot afford to ignore their starting quarterback needs.

Of course, there are several ways to improve. As of now, the Commanders are expected to begin free agency with roughly $32 million in cap space, which is enough to swing for the fences for a top QB via trade, if they wish. It could even prompt the team to part with some of their core pieces, such as a trade involving Chase Young.

1st round, 11th overall: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Banking on the hope that general manager Martin Mayhew can acquire a starting quarterback, we’re projecting a cornerback in the first round of the Washington Commanders mock draft. Though Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner isn’t built like most corners you can find in later rounds or in free agency. At 6-foot-3, Gardner has the same height of last year’s third-round pick Benjamin St-Juste, but he is much more fluid in coverage.

Many have heard about Gardner not allowing a single touchdown while in college, which is a direct fit for the Commanders, having allowed the most passing TDs during the 2021-22 season. Gardner also intercepted nine passes, in which he returned two to the house. In fact, several draft analysts consider Gardner to be the best man-coverage corner in the draft class.

It still seems unlikely that coach Ron Rivera would prefer a rookie quarterback here. In a perfect world, the quarterback position will already be shored up by the time the Commanders are on the clock at No. 11. If Gardner can bring the same sauce he brought in college with him to Washington, their coverage unit would immediately see a major improvement over last season’s effort.

2nd round, 42nd overall: David Bell, WR, Purdue

There are several routes we could take in in the second round of our Washington Commanders mock draft. No matter who is under center, they need a better supporting cast. Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson are a great starting point, but they need another option who can win outside.

Purdue’s David Bell is capable of doing a little bit of everything from the receiver position. He’s capable of stretching the field, yet he’s possibly even more effective doing damage after the catch. Needless to say, he’s not going to be pigeonholed into any one role, which only adds to the possibilities for Scott Turner’s offense.

3rd round, 73rd overall: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Last year Washington tried to solve their linebacking woes by selecting Jamin Davis 19th overall. After eight starts, we’re still not sure where his best position in the NFL is, whether its in the middle or as an outside backer. The Commanders may just need to continue adding at the position and letting the best competitors battle it out.

One particular area Washington struggled with last season was in pass coverage. This is where Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith can help. A versatile piece who can play any linebacker spot, Smith has sideline-to-sideline speed and athleticism that should allow him to stick with tight ends and tailbacks at the next level.

While we would have liked to see a bit more production in college, maybe coach Ron Rivera can help Smith improve his technique against the run, while helping him learn the finer points of being an effective linebacker.

Addressing Washington Commanders’ draft needs

4th round, 111th overall: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky 6th round, 187th overall : Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

: Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M 7th round, 228th overall: Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin

