Denver Broncos willing to offer ‘a ton of picks’ for Aaron Rodgers trade, desperate for QB

The Denver Broncos quarterback problems have left the franchise in a tough spot this offseason. Either the front office goes all-in on an Aaron Rodgers trade or it might have to settle for a far less appealing option in the 2022 NFL Draft or NFL free agency.

Denver can’t afford to settle this year. It whiffed on 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock and trade acquisition Teddy Bridgewater fizzled as the starter. As a result, the Broncos’ front office is determined to upgrade at the position this spring.

It won’t be easy. The Minnesota Vikings are keeping Kirk Cousins and it seems Russell Wilson wants to remain with the Seattle Seahawks. Amid the legal uncertainty surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson, Rodgers is the lone high-end quarterback who Denver might have any shot at landing.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Broncos are reportedly willing to “give up a ton of picks for Aaron Rodgers.” It comes from a mindset that people around the NFL view as a “sense of desperation” within the Broncos’ organization.

The front office could package its next three first-round picks along with Day 2 selections to offer Green Bay. Of course, the Packers will only trade the back-to-back NFL MVP if he wants out.

Denver needs a quarterback who can help it win games immediately. Unfortunately, there isn’t a draft-eligible passer in the 2022 draft class worth the 9th overall pick who evaluators believe should start in 2022. Meanwhile, the crop of free-agent quarterbacks is headlined by Bridgewater and Jameis Winston.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, many expect Rodgers to remain in Green Bay. If that happens, general manager George Paton might have to settle for acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo or waiting for Watson’s legal issues to be resolved.