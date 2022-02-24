Denver Broncos mock draft 2022: 7-round NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Denver Broncos offseason will define this franchise and dictate its futures for years to come. Between landing a new head coach, searching for a new quarterback and being up for sale, a lot is going on this spring.

It’s a long process and the first step is already done with coach Nathaniel Hackett filling out a quality staff. However, there’s still a lot of work to be done and much of it centers on free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

Our expectation is the Broncos will first pursue Aaron Rodgers. Assuming that falls short, the organization shifts its focus to a mid-tier passer who could be a bridge to a young arm selected from this year’s quarterback class.

Before we dive into our Broncos mock draft, let’s examine the team’s 2022 draft picks.

Denver Broncos draft picks 2022

1st round : 9th overall

: 9th overall 2nd round: 41st and 64th overall

41st and 64th overall 3rd round: 73rd and 96th overall

73rd and 96th overall 4th round: 111th overall

111th overall 5th round: 143rd and 150th overall

143rd and 150th overall 6th round: 194th overall

194th overall 7th round: 246th overall

Denver Broncos mock draft: Reshaping the defense, landing a QB

The Broncos should enter the draft process regretting their decision to pass on Justin Fields and Mac Jones. Both players are significantly better than the top quarterback in the 2022 draft class and it’s not particularly close. It’s why we won’t be sending a signal-caller to Denver in the first round of our Broncos mock draft.

There are still plenty of draft needs to address. Edge rusher, cornerback and linebacker are three areas where Denver can improve this offseason. On the other side of the ball, the offensive line would greatly benefit from some overhaul.

Let’s begin addressing those needs.

1st round, 9th overall: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

While the Broncos finished the 2021 season ranked 10th in pressure rate (25.9%), this pass rush also finished 21st in quarterback knockdown rate (8%) and 18th in sacks (36). After trading away Von Miller, Denver needs to find an edge rusher to put on the opposite side of Bradley Chubb.

George Karlaftis, one of Bruce Feldman’s top athletic freaks in college football before the 2021 season is a force. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher plays with violence, using his power to bull-rush offensive linemen into the quarterback.

One huge positive from drafting Karlaftis, Denver lands a versatile player. Purdue lined him up in multiple spots and he thrived wherever they needed him. It’s because of his strength, hand usage and tenacity that Karlaftis can make an impact in Week 1.

2nd round, 41st overall: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a strong possibility Desmond Ridder doesn’t fall to Round 2 in April. Fortunately, he happens to be there in our Broncos mock draft. Of all the quarterbacks available in this year’s class, Ridder is certainly the most pro-ready passer. Fortunately, the Broncos wouldn’t even need to rush him if they find a reliable bridge starter.

There are little things that matter with Ridder before even touching on the physical traits. For one, he consistently won across four years as Cincinnati’s starting quarterback and sustained excellence matters to NFL coaches. Another important quality, he improved every season. It highlights his dedication to football and his leadership, intangibles that no one can teach.

What makes Ridder an NFL-ready quarterback is his ability to make quick decisions, handle pressure in the pocket and diagnose everything going on in front of him. He’s not the caliber of player who turns No.2 and No. 3 receivers into Pro Bowl selections, but he’ll allow Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to make plays. If the Broncos build a strong roster around Ridder, he can start a playoff game as a rookie.

2nd round, 64th overall: Jalen Pitre, CB, Baylore

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

After thriving as Denver’s slot corner, Bryce Callahan took a step back in 2021. The 5-foot-9 cornerback allowed a 97.4 QB rating when targeted, per PFF, surrendering 24 receptions on 37 throws in his direction. Set to hit the open market, it would be wise for Denver to find other options even if Callahan is re-signed.

Jalen Pitre became the heart of Baylor’s defense in 2021 and he played like an NFL starter. Incredibly, per PFF< he recorded multiple defensive stops in every game played last season and finished the season with 47 total stops as the Bears’ slot cornerback. Putting him in a secondary with Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons, Denver would have a core secondary it could rely on for years to come.

3rd round, 73rd overall: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

We’re dedicating a lot of picks in our Broncos mock draft to improving the defense. Denver made the right decision to move on from Vic Fangio, but it’s going to need a lot more talent to play at a high level. While arguments can be made for drafting a linebacker in Round 1, this scenario works out a lot better.

Chenal is a 6-foot-2 missile that gets fired at anything in front of him. Whether defensive coordinator Ejiro Evans wants Chenal to blitz or to just lower his shoulder and knock off running backs, the Wisconsin linebacker showed he loves doing both in college. As a rotational player, Chenal would be a lot of fun in this defense.

3rd round, 96th overall: Dylan Parham, iOL, Memphis

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

While Graham Glasgow isn’t a free-agent bust, it’s fair to say he won’t be living up to that four-year, $44 million contract. Cutting him this offseason isn’t a viable option due to the dead cap hit ($9.1 million), but the Broncos can find his eventual replacement. A former tight end, Parham is a 6-foot-3 guard with unique athleticism for his position. He’ll need to spend a full year in an NFL weight room, but the Broncos could be looking at a high-end guard if Parham develops.

Addressing remainder of Denver Broncos draft needs

4th round, 111th overall: Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State 5th round, 143rd overall: Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati 5th round, 150th overall: Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M 6th round, 194th overall: Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky 7th round, 246th overall: Jeremiah Moon, LB, Florida

What do you think of our Denver Broncos mock draft? Let us know below who you want to see the team draft in 2022.