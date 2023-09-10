NFL trending stories from Week 1: Joe Burrow’s blues, NFL Sunday Ticket and more

As the autumn wind begins to blow, it announces the anticipated return of the NFL. But Week 1 of the 2023 season didn’t quite deliver an offensive explosion but did yield some surprises. Defenses across the league took center stage, making it clear that they were not willing to take a backseat to star quarterbacks and high-flying offenses.

Three rookie quarterbacks started their first game as a pro, several veteran quarterbacks found themselves in new zip codes, penalty flags flew freely, and one team continued to lose close games.

Here’s our top stories from Week 1.

Bay Area bad boys: San Francisco 49ers roll Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Remind me who that one writer at Sportsnaut who picked the San Francisco 49ers as the team that would be a disappointment this year? Oh, yeah, it was me. Well, after one week, boy, was I wrong. There’s a long way to go, but quarterback Brock Purdy left off where he did when he was healthy and last leading the 49ers in the playoffs.

The second-year starter passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s defense held Pittsburgh to just 239 yards of total offense. All-everything running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for over 150 yards and Brandon Aiyuk also recorded 100 receiving yards. The 49ers’ dominant defense showed its teeth as defensive end Drake Jackson notched three sacks and newly re-signed Nick Bosa had one quarterback hit.

Packers fans are in Love: Green Bay’s new quarterback still owns Chicago

Chicago Bears fans hated how former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would stroll into Soldier Field and claim ownership over the franchise due to his 11-3 record against the team in the Windy City. With Rodgers finally gone to Gotham, Bears fans were giddy when they saw Green Bay would have to travel to Chicago opening weekend.

They’re not giddy anymore.

New Packers quarterback Jordan Love saved his coming out party for Bears fans as he and his team beat up the Bears 38-20. Love, making his first start as the franchise quarterback, completed 15-of-27 attempts for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the day with a 125.2 passer rating and also added three rushes for 12 yards in the win. Packers running back Aaron Jones, who finished the game with 41 yards on nine carries and one touchdown rushing, added another 86 yards receiving on two catches.

Rookies gonna rookie: 3 top draft choices offer mixed bag in debut

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first pick (Bryce Young), second pick (C.J. Stroud) and fourth pick (Anthony Richardson) all made their NFL debuts Sunday. Each one failed to win their initial game.

Of the three, Richardson perhaps surprised the most, starting by completing 16 of his first 20 passes for 164 yards in the first half before cooling off after the break. Richardson, who scored two touchdowns – one running and one throwing – finished with 233 yards and threw one interception late in the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to Jacksonville.

Young also showed flashes but struggled as the Carolina Panthers struggled to move the ball against Atlanta in a loss, throwing two interceptions in his first start. Young finished the game with 146 yards and completed 20 of 38 attempts. He also rushed for a total of 17 yards on three carries.

Stroud also had a mixed performance as the starter for Houston. His first completed pass as a pro will forever be a trivia question as he completed his first pass to himself — resulting in a one-yard loss. It was a pass knocked down at the line and right back into Stroud’s hands. Stroud finished by completing 28-of-44 passes for 242 yards with zero turnovers.

Big money blues: Joe Burrow buried by Browns

Joe Burrow missed almost all of training camp with a strained calf and a day after signing the richest contract in NFL history, Burrow couldn’t shake off the rust in a blowout against the Browns.

In a light but constant rain in Cleveland, Burrow finished the day a dismal 14-of-31 for 82 yards. The Bengals offense, which hinges on Burrow’s ability to hit his talented receiver corps, had just six total first downs and was just 2-of-15 (13%) on third down. Burrow’s record against Cleveland is now a shocking 1-8 since turning pro. The Battle of Ohio was a slaughter as the Browns won 24-3.

Related: Updated NFL defense rankings

Ridley’s believe it or not: Jags WR has huge return to NFL

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After leaving the Atlanta Falcons due to mental health issues, and then being suspended by the NFL for betting on games, Jacksonville wide receiver Calvin Ridley made his triumphant return to the league and didn’t skip a beat.

In his first game with new teammate Trevor Lawrence, Ridley caught 8-of-11 targets for 101 yard and a touchdown. The up-and-coming Jaguars may have finally found the big play wide reciever to pair with Lawrence which adds a whole new dynamic to Doug Pederson’s offense.

Gully’s NFL news and notes from Week 1:

The Los Angeles Chargers, again, did what the Chargers and Brandon Staley do – they lose close games. Although the Chargers, and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, put up 34 points on the Dolphins, the Staley-run defense couldn’t stop Miami. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two scores. The seat for Staley might get hot — and fast.

It’s amazing how, wherever the carpetbagger of a quarterback Baker Mayfield goes, he always builds up the hope of the hometown fans with early performances that give you hope. That includes his “right off the plane” come-from-behind win against the Raiders last year. Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a come-from-behind win against Minnesota, throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He seemingly always starts hot in a new location, but fizzles in the end. Will it be different in Tampa?

Two veteran quarterbacks – Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr – both won close games for their new teams. Carr, who led the Saints over the Titans, was the Raiders’ starter for nine years before being cut loose by the team at the end of last season. The oft-injured Garoppolo was let go by the 49ers after much drama in 2022 and took Carr’s place in Sin City. Both led their teams to wins with Garoppolo, in a win over the Broncos, having a better day statistically finishing 20-of-26 for 200 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Carr had a solid day going 23-of-33 for 305 yards and one touchdown and one interception.