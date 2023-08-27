NFL trade market: 10 players who could be dealt ahead of Week 1

NFL teams will have to cut their rosters down to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline in order to prepare for the regular season. Teams have already started making roster moves with at least one surprise release recently.

We’re also going to see some NFL trades take place over the next several days. The San Francisco 49ers jumpstarted that late last week by moving former No. 3 pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. There are going to be similar deals around the league moving forward.

Below, we look at 10 NFL players who could be traded before Week 1 gets going. That includes a certain Indianapolis Colts star.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

NFL trade market: 10 veterans who could be moved

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

There is a good chance that rookie sixth-round pick Tanner McKee has beaten out Mariota to be QB2 behind Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. McKee outplayed his veteran counterpart at nearly every turn during the preseason. While the 29-year-old Mariota is no longer anywhere near a starter-caliber quarterback, he could provide a veteran presence for quarterback-needy teams. Any team acquiring the former No. 2 pick would also only be on the hook for a $1.17 million cap hit for the 2023 season.

Potential landing spots: Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers

Cordarrelle Patterson, running back, Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One recent report indicates that the Cleveland Browns have put in a call with Atlanta about the dynamic Patterson. It makes sense with him set to be relegated to third-string duties with the Falcons. Rookie Bijan Robinson will handle RB1 duties with fellow youngster Tyler Allgeier backing him up. Patterson, 32, has tallied nearly 2,000 total yards and 19 touchdowns at a clip of 5.4 yards per touch over the past two seasons. He’ll have interest on the NFL trade market. That’s for sure.

Potential landing spots: Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts

Related: Updated NFL power rankings ahead of Week 1

Rondale Moore, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona has already moved on from two mistakes the previous regime in the desert made, trading former No. 8 Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants and moving former starting right tackle Josh Jones to the Houston Texans. Simply put, the Cardinals are set to tank for Caleb Williams this season. Why not see what they can get for Moore? The 23-year-old receiver has tallied 95 receptions for 849 yards in two seasons. Any acquiring team would also be on the hook for a mere $1.29 million cap hit as it relates to the former second-round pick.

Potential landing spots: Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

A veteran of 13 NFL seasons, Hughes is slated to backup rookie Will Anderson and Jonathan Greenard this coming season. He recorded 10 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks for Houston last season. Interest will be there from contenders, especially considering the fact that Hughes will count a mere $4 million against the cap. Meanwhile, Houston would face a $1.25 million dead cap hit by trading the veteran.

Potential landing spots: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets

Jameis Winston, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

New Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr has not missed a game due to injury since all the way back in 2016. He’s about as tough as they get at this position in the NFL. Enter into the equation a former No. 1 pick in Jameis Winston who showed out big time during the preseason. He seems to have hit his groove at the age of 29. Several teams would have interest in Winston on the NFL trade block should New Orleans make him available. With a cap hit of just $1.17 million in 2023, he’d also come darn cheap.

Potential landing spots: Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins

Related: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

This former second-round pick out of Penn State just has not panned out in three seasons with Carolina (20 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks). He’s also now stuck behind Justin Houston and Brian Burns on the Panthers’ depth chart under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Likely better suited to play with his hands down in a 4-3 scheme, we envision Gross-Matos heading to another team before Week 1.

Potential landing spots: Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s now a numbers game for this former first-round pick from LSU. He’s stuck behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon on the Chiefs’ depth chart. Undrafted rookie free agent Deneric Prince also performed well during the preseason. Kansas City might not be able to hide him on the practice squad. Set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, CEH would come cheap from both a compensation and financial standpoint. He’s also displayed some flashes in three seasons, averaging 5.0 yards per touch.

Potential landing spots: Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals

Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Chicago Bears

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago has now granted Gipson permission to seek a trade. The 263-pound edge rusher just is not a fit in new defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ 4-3 defense. He also has a track record of success in the 3-4, registering seven sacks for the Bears back in 2021. Set to earn under $3 million in 2023, Gipson would be a cost-effective option for pass-rush needy teams.

Potential landing spots: Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys

Related: NFL defense rankings heading into Week 1

Patrick Queen, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported earlier this offseason that Queen requested a trade. Baltimore did not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Instead, the team decided to acquire fellow inside linebacker and Pro Bowler Roquan Smith while handing him a lucrative contract extension. In short, Queen is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is unlikely to be back with Baltimore in 2024. Meanwhile, the Ravens have a major need at cornerback with the injuries they have suffered. Perhaps, a team with depth at that position looks to acquire this star linebacker.

Potential landing spots: Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Related: 5 NFL trades scenarios ahead of Week 1

Jonathan Taylor, running back, Indianapolis Colts

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

As you likely already know, the Colts granted Taylor’s trade request earlier in August. They also set a Tuesday deadline for something to happen on this end. Taylor, 24, will be dealt. It’s just a matter of timing. Back in 2021, the former Heisman finalist led the NFL in rush attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18). While his status as an impending free agent and the fact that he wants a long-term contract may complicate things, interest is widespread on the NFL trade market.