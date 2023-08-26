New England Patriots make surprise cut ahead of Week 1

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots made one of the first really surprising cuts ahead of the deadline to trim rosters to 53 players on Tuesday.

According to Mark Daniels of Mass Live, New England has moved on from defensive tackle Carl Davis. A veteran of eight NFL seasons, Davis had started six games over the past two seasons in New England. That span saw him appear in 33 of 34 games, recording 30 tackles and two sacks.

Though, Davis made his earning as a run-stuffing defensive tackle in stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Patriots. He was playing under a one-year, $1.32 million contract. Davis was slated to be the primary backup to nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

By virtue of making this move now, New England gives Davis an opportunity to latch on with another team ahead of Week 1.

This also likely means that veteran defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has earned a spot on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. He’s appeared in 22 games with New England over the past two seasons, recording four sacks in the process.

The Pats open their season September 10 against the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Their run defense will certainly be tested with dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts as well as free agent signings D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny headlining things on the ground.