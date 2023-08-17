5 NFL trades we could see ahead of Week 1, including Jonathan Taylor and Trey Lance

There will be several NFL trades between now and when rosters have to be cut down to 53 on Aug. 29. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade earlier in the summer. He’s now currently away from the team. Is there a chance that Indianapolis changes course and moves the 2021 NFL rushing champion?

On the defensive side of the ball, depth will play a role in certain teams looking to get assets for veteran players. Below, we look at five NFL trades potentially set to take place ahead of Week 1.

Indianapolis Colts add receiving threat for Anthony Richardson

Colts get: Quez Watkins

Eagles get: 5th-round pick in 2024

Indianapolis’ decision to name Anthony Richardson its starting quarterback for Week 1 was a bit surprising. It came after one preseason game. With the Jonathan Taylor situation up in the air, it makes sense for general manager Chris Ballard to be proactive on this front.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are slated to the starters, but there’s not much behind them on the Colts’ depth chart. Watkins, 25, would add more depth. He’s tallied a combined 76 receptions for 1,001 yards with a 67% catch rate over the past two seasons.

As for Philadelphia, it is stacked at wide receiver. Obviously, that starts with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. However, the emergences of Jadon Haselwood and Tyrie Cleveland makes it possible that the Eagles look to move on from Watkins for some draft capital.

Kansas City Chiefs trade former first-round pick

Vikings get: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chiefs get: 6th-round pick in 2024

A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has now taken a back seat to both Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon on the Chiefs’ depth chart. Kansas City also added former Tulsa star Deneric Prince as an undrafted free agent. At this point, it’s a numbers game for the defending Super Bowl champions.

In this scenario, a still-young CEH is acquired by Minnesota for pennies on the dollar. The Vikings will be relying on Alexander Mattison to replace Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook this season. There is very little behind him on the depth chart as evidenced by Minnesota hosting multiple veteran free agents. CEH would provide more upside than his older counterparts.

San Francisco 49ers trade Trey Lance to the Denver Broncos

Broncos get: Trey Lance

49ers get: 4th-round pick in 2024

It has become clear that Trey Lance’s future with the 49ers is in question. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is currently battling for QB2 duties with Sam Darnold behind Brock Purdy in San Francisco. He struggled to open training camp and did not look great in San Francisco’s blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener.

The 49ers might have to save face ahead of Week 1 and get something for Lance. There is a real shot that he’ll enter the regular season as the No. 3 QB. While this is not what San Francisco had envisioned when it traded up to draft Lance, getting anything for the quarterback would be a win at this point.

Enter into the equation a Broncos team that makes perfect sense. Lance could learn behind an ultimate professional in Russell Wilson while being coached up by Sean Payton. Bringing in the young signal caller for a mere fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft would be a buy-low proposition.

New York Jets, Green Bay Packers pull off another blockbuster trade

Jets get: David Bakhtiari

Packers get: Will McDonald, 2nd-round pick in 2025

As far as NFL trades go at this point in the summer, moving a Pro Bowl left tackle makes little sense. This is especially true when it comes to a Packers squad that’s relying on young quarterback Jordan Love to replace Aaron Rodgers under center. It also must be noted that a recent report suggests Bakhtiari is not on the block despite previous rumors to the contrary.

With all of that said, this hypothetical trade makes sense for both sides. Green Bay is not in position to contend this season. It’s all about remaining competitive and seeing what Love can provide as a first-year starter. It also has a potential replacement at left tackle in Elgton Jenkins, who has played that position throughout his career. Getting a first-round EDGE guy in Will McDonald and a second-round pick in 2025 makes sense.

From New York’s perspective, the offensive line has been a major issue in front of Rodgers throughout training camp. In fact, head coach Robert Saleh just recently called out former first-round pick Mekhi Becton. With the Jets going all in, acquiring one of the best left tackles in the NFL just makes too much sense.

Chicago Bears add elite weapon for Justin Fields

Bears get: Jonathan Taylor

Colts get: Khalil Herbert, 2nd-round pick in 2024, 3rd-round pick in 2024

As far as blockbuster NFL trades go at this point in the summer, this would take the cake. But in a vacuum, it just makes too much sense for both the Bears and Colts.

We already know that Taylor requested a trade from Indianapolis following comments made by owner Jim Irsay. The situation has not been settled with Taylor entering the final year of his rookie contract. He truly seems to want out. Why not move him for a younger and cheaper back in Herbert who has shown flashes throughout his career (5.7 yards per attempt last season)? Acquiring second-and-third-round picks next April makes this a win for Indianapolis.

As for the Bears, they committed to finding young quarterback Justin Fields more weapons by acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver D.J. Moore in a blockbuster trade this past spring and signing tight end Cole Kmet to a contract extension. Adding the 2021 NFL rushing champion to the mix would create one of the most-dynamic backfields in the NFL. In turn, Chicago signs Taylor to an extension and teams him up with Fields for the next half-decade.