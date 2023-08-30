San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan responds to Nick Bosa trade rumors

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan took to the podium on Wednesday to discuss his team’s roster and the absence of star defensive end Nick Bosa.

Rumors had popped up on social media over the past 24 hours indicating that the 49ers and Bosa were so far apart in contract extension discussions that a trade could happen ahead of Week 1.

Shanahan wishes he didn’t have to answer questions about Internet trade rumors. But that’s the situation we’re in right now. His response when asked with the 49ers would consider trading Bosa included just one word to start. “No.”

Shanahan followed that up by saying he “hasn’t talked to many people about that (Bosa trade rumors). But I know how I feel pretty strongly. I think everyone would agree with that,” Shanahan told reporters in Santa Clara.

Bosa, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has been a holdout since the start of training camp. He sat out all three preseason games and has amassed fines totaling more than $1 million in cold hard cash.

Even then, the idea of San Francisco trading its best player makes no real sense. The team is in the midst of its Super Bowl window being wide open. Bosa obviously plays a major role in that.

Nick Bosa stats (2022): 51 tackles (19 for loss), 48 QB hits, 18.5 sacks

Bosa, 25, is looking at a contract that will end up making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Said deal should come out at north of $32 million annually with a huge amount of guaranteed cash.

Despite some ambiguity on this matter over the summer, both Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers had shown optimism during the offseason that something will get done.

It was also noted earlier in the week that there’s a renewed belief that the two sides will come together on a record-breaking contract ahead of Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.