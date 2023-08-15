Indianapolis Colts insider makes bold claim on Week 1 starting QB: Will it be Anthony Richardson?

An NFL insider for the Indianapolis Colts has little doubt that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will be running the offense when the team takes to the field in Week 1 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson, isn’t among the top talents in our latest NFL QB rankings, there is a lot of hope for his potential in the league. Even though a couple of signal callers were taken before him in the annual event, the word on the Florida Gators star was that he has the inherent talent to be the best of this year’s QB class.

Nevertheless, he is still a rookie, and being thrust into the starting quarterback role for a professional team is a tough position to be in. Especially for a player who has had limited starting experience throughout his football career.

That is why the organization signed former Philadelphia Eagles backup Gardner Minshew to be the likely placeholder until the 21-year-old was ready to be handed the keys to the offense later this season. Well, it seems like he might be ready for the season opener.

Has Anthony Richardson already won Indianapolis Colts’ starting QB job?

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

During a Monday evening edition of “Sportscenter,” ESPN NFL insider Stephen Holder made a bold prediction when asked who will be under center for the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 10 against division rivals the Jaguars.

“My crystal ball says Anthony Richardson [will be the Week 1 starter],” said Holder. “The Colts have said from the beginning that Anthony Richardson, even though he’s viewed as this sort of project, has the attributes. Really, what he lacks is the experience and he’ll get that experience by actually playing.

“There’s still, technically, a battle going on with Gardner Minshew but Anthony Richardson has answered every question so far, including those of All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson,” he continued. “Who told me is thoroughly impressed with the way Anthony Richardson has attacked his studying and the way he’s conducted himself in the huddle.”

Since the OTA’s in the spring and training camp this summer, there has been a consistent stream of positive opinions about how Richardson has looked thus far and it isn’t completely shocking there is a good chance he will be the Indianapolis Colts starting QB to start the season.