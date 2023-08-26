NFL roster cuts tracker: A look at all of the notable moves ahead of the deadline

NFL roster cuts will be the name of the game around the league as teams have to trim their rosters to 53 ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

We’ve already seen a couple pretty surprising moves over the past few days, including the New England Patriots releasing veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Which big name players will be roster casualties? Will we see any other surprises? Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We’ll be updating notable NFL roster cuts throughout the league ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

NFL roster cuts: August 26

New England Patriots surprisingly release Carl Davis

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England has moved on from defensive tackle Carl Davis. A veteran of eight NFL seasons, Davis had started six games over the past two seasons in New England. That span saw him appear in 33 of 34 games, recording 30 tackles and two sacks.

Philadelphia Eagles release three veteran offensive linemen

On Saturday, Philadelphia announced the releases of tackles Dennis Kelly and Brett Toth as well as center Josh Andrews. All three were seemingly long shots to earn a spot on the defending NFC Champion’s 53-man roster. Of that group, Andrews is the most-notable name. He started five games at guard for the New Orleans Saints. Kelly (54 starts) also has a ton of experience. Philadelphia also moved on from quarterback Ian Book as well as tight ends Tyree Jackson and Dan Arnold.

Related: Top 100 NFL players of 2023

NFL roster cuts: August 25

Buffalo Bills release former first-round pick

Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Denver Broncos first-round pick, edge rusher Shane Ray, was attempting to make a comeback. Ray, 30, last played in the NFL back in 2018. Unfortunately, the Missouri product suffered a hamstring injury in Buffalo’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was initially placed on injured reserve before being released with an injury settlement.

Pittsburgh Steelers release two wide receivers

In two moves that can’t be considered too surprising, the Steelers released wide receivers Hakeem Butler and Cody White. Both were recently played on injured reserve and released with injury settlements. Butler, a former third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, is the most notable name here. He had signed with Pittsburgh after starring for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2023 (51 catches, 599 yards).

Cincinnati Bengals move on from veteran Tarell Basham

A former third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Basham seemed destined to make Cincinnati’s 53-man roster as a reserve edge guy. During a three-year span with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys from 2019-21, Basham recorded a combined 28 QB hits and nine sacks.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NFL power rankings

NFL roster cuts: August 24

Las Vegas Raiders move on from former starter

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Raiders third-round pick and starting right tackle Brandon Parker was recently placed on injured reserve with a second consecutive season-ending injury. He was then released off IR with an injury settlement. Parker started 32 games over the course of four seasons with the Raiders.

Detroit Lions release recently-acquired wide receiver

Detroit acquired former New York Jets third-round pick Denzel Mims earlier in the summer. The trade came with a caveat. If Mims did not make Detroit’s 53-man roster, no picks would be exchanged. That came to fruition as he was released off IR with an injury settlement. Mims, 25, recorded 42 receptions for 676 yards in three seasons with the Jets.

Green Bay Packers release recent draft pick

Green Bay moved on from former sixth-round pick Jake Hanson ahead of the NFL roster cuts deadline. The Oregon product appeared in 11 games over the course of two seasons with the Packers, starting one outing last season at center.

N’Keal Harry released by the Minnesota Vikings

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry has not panned out in the NFL. He recorded just 57 receptions for 598 yards in three seasons with the Patriots. Last season saw Harry catch just seven passes in eight games with the Chicago Bears. Despite Minnnesota’s depth issues at wide receiver, the team opted not to roster the former Arizona State star heading into Week 1.