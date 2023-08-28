Houston Texans release team captain in surprising move

The young Houston Texans moved on from one of their few veterans ahead of final roster cuts, releasing linebacker Christian Kirksey. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the surprising move.

Kirksey, 30, played each of the past two seasons with Houston. During that span the former Cleveland Browns third-round pick from Iowa recorded 137 tackles (13 for loss), nine QB hits and three sacks. He was one of the Texans’ captains under then-head coach Lovie Smith a season ago.

With DeMeco Ryans taking over that role, it made sense for the defensive-minded head coach to bring in his own guys. Signed as a free agent this past offseason, Denzel Perryman will now take over starting middle linebacker duties for the Texans.

Releasing Kirksey also saved the Houston Texans a whopping $5.2 million against the cap in 2023. He had missed all of training camp with a hamstring injury.

Outside of Perryman, Houston also has former Pro Bowler Cory Littleton and rookie fifth-round pick Henry To’oTo’o at middle linebacker.

The Texans open their season September 10 against the Baltimore Ravens with rookie first-round pick C.J. Stroud starting under center.