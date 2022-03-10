MLB predictions 2022: Projecting MLB standings, regular season awards

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is almost here and Sportsnaut’s MLB predictions offer projections for the standings, award winners and more.

MLB predictions: Projecting the National League

NL West predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers might have lost the NL West in 2021, but there’s no doubt this is the best team in the division entering the 2022 season. From the starting rotation to the lineup, Los Angeles holds the advantages and its farm system is better. Even without other big moves, this is the team to beat.

Bob Melvin is the perfect skipper for the clubhouse, providing both strong in-game management and a leader who can help keep a lot of personalities in sync. There’s no question the Padres have the talent to win the NL West, even a World Series title is possible. However, there are enough issues on the margins to comfortably put San Diego behind the Dodgers.

No one saw the San Francisco Giants being that good last season, they surpassed their wildest expectations. Losing Kevin Gausman (Toronto Blue Jays and Buster Posey (retirement) are two huge blows, leaving voids that can’t be filled directly. Unless Farhan Zaidi makes a big splash, the Giants are a wild card team.

As for the Rockies and Diamondbacks, there isn’t much to say. Arizona is committed to a rebuild, while Colorado is pinching pennies just for the sake of doing it. Neither of these clubs will be factors in 2022 or 2023.

NL Central predictions

It’s going to be a two-team race in the NL Central. When putting our MLB predictions together, the edge goes to the Milwaukee Brewers. A starting rotation with two Cy Young candidates (Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff), an All-Star No. 3 (Freddy Peralta) and a potential Rookie of the year candidate (Aaron Ashby). Pair that with a strong bullpen and a productive lineup, the Brewers are the best team in the NL Central.

The St. Louis Cardinals strengthened their rotation depth this offseason, signing Steven Matz. Pitching depth will be crucial because of the compressed training period before the regular season starts. Factoring in that advantage along with an electrifying Cardinals’ bullpen, elite defense and a sufficient lineup, we expect St. Louis in a Wild Card Game.

We’ll give credit to the Chicago Cubs for not tearing everything down and beginning a total rebuild. The moves made this offseason ensure this team will be competitive, maybe even enough to play in October under a 14-team playoff format. Compared to the Brewers and Cardinals, the Cubs don’t stack up.

Considering the Cincinnati Reds are shopping their starting pitchers and trimming payroll, they belong in the “ignore” tier for the 2022 season. They’ll be better than the Pittsburgh Pirates, but at least we can say we like the outlook for Pittsburgh’s future.

NL East predictions

Disappointment in 2021 compelled the New York Mets to spend even more money this offseason. The results, Marcus Stroman being replaced by Max Scherzer and holes in the lineup being filled by Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar. This still isn’t one of the best lineups in the National League, but the Mets balance should give them a great shot to win the NL East.

The Atlanta Braves surprised everyone by winning the World Series. Even more surprising, potentially letting Freddie Freeman walk in free agency. Atlanta can erase some of our concerns by acquiring Matt Olson. Until that happens, there are just enough questions with the bullpen and lineup to be a game behind New York in our 2022 MLB projected standing.

As of now, the Philadelphia Phillies are largely the same disappointing team that we saw in 2021. Bryce Harper can do a lot of damage, but he can’t carry an entire team even if Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto stay healthy. We’re also not ready to trust Philadelphia’s bullpen. With a 14-team playoff off the table for 2022, you won’t see many MLB predictions with Philly competing in October.

Derek Jeter left the Miami Marlins for a reason, he doesn’t believe this team is all-in on winnings. Because of a below-average lineup, on its best days, the Marlins’ exciting rotation will be wasted. As for the Washington Nationals, the greatest hitter in MLB (Juan Soto) can’t fix their rotation, bullpen nor take multiple spots in the batting order.

2022 MLB predictions: American League projected standings

AL West predictions

Putting the Houston Astros atop the AL West in our MLB predictions today was easy. Justin Verlander is back and we’re expecting healthy seasons out of Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman. Losing Carlos Correa hurts, it’s why we’re not projecting the Astros to win the AL pennant, but there’s a real gap between Houston and its competition in the division.

Can the Los Angeles Angels avoid bad fortune? If the snake-bitten franchise gets full seasons from Anthony Rendon, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Noah Syndergaard, it’s a no-doubt playoff team. The bullpen and rotation are stronger than last season and the lineup will be productive. It will all come down to how many IL stints the Angels’ stars have in 2022.

The Seattle Mariners will win the AL West, just not this year. Jarred Kelenic still needs to make a lot of strides, Julio Rodriguez likely won’t be brought up immediately and a lineup featuring JP Crawford, Adam Frazier and Abraham Toro on a regular basis isn’t playoff-worthy. Regression in the standings feels inevitable, but we still love Seattle’s future.

We’re seeing the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics head in opposite directions. Texans spent heavily on Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, adding two All-Star hitters to the lineup. However, its outfield will be problematic and the starting rotation is even worse. As for Oakland, putting its best pitchers (Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt, Sean Manaea) and hitter (Matt Olson) on the block is reason enough to put this team near the bottom in our MLB predictions.

AL Central predictions

The Chicago White Sox can start looking at designs for their 2022 AL Central champions shirts and hats. Dylan Cease is gone, but Michael Kopech is waiting in the wings to take over as the No. 5 starter. Not only is Chicago’s rotation among the best in the AL, its lineup is also outstanding. Luis Robert is a darkhorse MVP candidate, Jose Abreu is consistent and there is even more All-Star talent (Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal, Tim Anderson).

Payroll is the one thing keeping the Cleveland Guardians from putting up a great fight against Chicago. Jose Ramirez can win an MVP, Franmil Reyes is capable of a .800-plus OPS and Myles Straw is an exciting talent. We also like Cleveland’s pitching. There just isn’t enough talent around Reyes and Ramirez to make this a playoff-caliber lineup and that will prove costly over a full season.

The rest of the AL Central is largely thinking about the future. The Detroit Tigers farm system leads us to believe they are a future World Series contender, but the big leap isn’t coming until 2023. The Minnesota Twins don’t have the pitching or run production to compete and the Kansas City Royals are a huge work in progress.

AL East predictions

MLB predictions for the AL East are the most fun, they’ll even vary on a weekly basis. Right now, talent leads us to put the New York Yankees on top. New York will make a splash before Opening Day, meaning a lineup with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo and DJ LeMahieu gets even stronger. On the pitching side, Luis Severino is back and he adds more talented depth behind Gerrit Cole.

Behind the Yankees, it’s neck-and-neck between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. We’ve got the projected MVP in Canada, joined by All-Stars Teoscar Hernandez, Bo Bichette and George Springer. The Blue Jays’ lineup is electric and it’s going to make life easier for one of the best pitching staffs in the American League.

As for the Rays, the Wander Franco hype is real. He’s going to be one of the best players in MLB before long and some even think he’ll get MVP votes in 2022. If that happens, Tampa Bay is in business. The biggest thing we like about the Rays is their wealth of pitching, a crucial factor in a season where arms will be tested more than ever. Both of these teams will be in the playoffs, everyone’s preference between the two is understandable.

Needless to say, our MLB predictions aren’t quite as high on the Boston Red Sox. There are two MVP candidates in the lineup, but concerns about the bottom of the lineup cause some hesitations. Furthermore, the back-end rotation is a red flag for Boston. All of those factors in a brutal division make finishing close to .500 very possible.

MLB award predictions

NL Cy Young Award: Max Scherzer, New York Mets – Already a three-time Cy Young Award winner, Max Scherzer will have a fantastic opportunity to pick up the honor for the fourth time. He’ll be the ace of the Mets’ rotation, eating up innings with Jacob deGrom likely on an innings limit due to elbow issues in 2021. In a compressed season, a sub-2.5 ERA with K-BB rate over 27% for the NL East champs can end with Scherzer further cementing his legacy.

AL Cy Young Award: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians – Fully healthy, Shane Bieber can retain his status as the best pitcher in the American League. He recorded a 1.63 ERA in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. As the leader of the Guardians’ rotation, a team that will rely on pitching to contend, Bieber has a great shot at winning his second Cy Young Award.

NL Most Valuable Player: Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres – Juan Soto is the leader in the MLB MVP race and for good reason. However, voters are going to favor a player on a playoff team. Tatís Jr. already proved he can post MVP-caliber numbers. If he stays healthy and the Padres earn a Wild Card spot, he’ll likely take home the honor.

AL Most Valuable Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,Toronto Blue Jays – The Blue Jays will be more reliant on Vladito than before, following the departures of Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien. Fortunately, the 22-year-old boasts the talent to win a Triple Crown. Maybe he falls short of that in 2022, but he’s our pick to be named the AL’s Most Valuable Player.

NL Rookie of the Year: O’Neil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates – It’s not exactly a loaded field of candidates for the NL’s top rookie honors. Giants’ catcher Joey Bart won’t make enough consistent contact and Marlins’ pitcher Sixto Sanchez is out through June. Cruz is going to get all the playing time he can handle, with the talent for a 20-15 season.

AL Rookie of the Year: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals – This could be the start of a very special career. Coming off a 33-homer and 29-steal season in the minors, Bobby Witt Jr. has all the makings of a superstar. There will be some rough spots along the way, but this is the best rookie in MLB.

NL Manager of the Year: Buck Showalter, New York Mets – There’s a strong case to be made for Bob Melvin, especially since our MLB predictions have San Diego earning a playoff spot. However, the Mets are the NL East favorites and winning in New York carries extra weight. Plus, Showalter’s reputation and resume (three-time AL MoY) provide an extra push.

AL Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon, Los Angeles Angels – Scott Servais is the favorite to win the honor and he’ll likely deliver a promising campaign in 2022. However, the Angels won 77 games compared to Seattle’s 90 wins last season. If both teams earl AL Wild Card spots, the manager with the best turnaround gets the honor.

MLB predictions: 2022 stat leaders

National League

Home Runs: 45 – Fernando Tatīs Jr,

45 – Fernando Tatīs Jr, RBIs: 126 –Juan Soto

126 –Juan Soto Batting Average: .343 – Juan Soto

.343 – Juan Soto Stolen Bases: 36 – Trea Turner

36 – Trea Turner Wins: 18 – Max Scherzer

18 – Max Scherzer Strikeouts: 251 – Max Scherzer

251 – Max Scherzer ERA: 2.68 – Walker Buehler

2.68 – Walker Buehler Saves: 34 – Edwin Diaz

American League