Boston Red Sox sign Trevor Story to six-year, $140 million contract

Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox schedule kicks off in a matter of weeks and Trevor Story will be part of the Opening Day lineup after signing a six-year contract with Boston.

A two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award recipient, Story entered the offseason as one of the top MLB free agents available. Once Carlos Correa came off the market, a bidding for the 29-year-old began.

Trevor Story stats (2021): 24 home runs, 20 steals, .251/.329/.471, 103 OPS+

Boston turned its efforts towards Story after Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins. Facing competition from the New York Yankees, San Francsico Giants and Houston Astros, the Red Sox emerged on top.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale first reported the signing. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed the signing, adding that it’s a six-year deal worth $140 million.

Source confirms: Free agent Trevor Story is in agreement with the Red Sox on a six-year, $140M contract. First: @BNightengale — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 20, 2022

Story preferred to sign with a team that would allow him to stick at shortstop. However, the presence of Xander Bogaerts means the position is taken. Instead, Story will play second base and fill the biggest void in Boston’s lineup.

Trevor Story contract: $23.33 million per season, player option in 2026

Interestingly, per MLB insider Joel Sherman, the deal contains a player opt-out after the fourth year of the deal. However, the Red Sox can void that if they pick up a seventh-year option worth $20 million.