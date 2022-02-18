fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published February 18, 2022

Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions

Matt Johnson
Boston Red Sox schedule, Boston Red Sox roster
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game picks, record predictions and provide their roster throughout the year.

Bookmark this page for updates on the Boston Red Sox schedule, including scores, this season.

Boston Red Sox schedule today: March 31

Game:Time (EST):TV Info
vs. Tampa Bay Rays2:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
  • Over/Under: TBD
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Spread: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rays 4, Red Sox 3

Related: See where Boston Red Sox land in latest MLB power rankings

Boston Red Sox roster: 2022 Red Sox lineup, rotation

MLB: ALCS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the projected everyday Boston Red Sox lineup and starting rotation. The bullpen will be updated before the Red Sox schedule begins. When 25-man rosters for Opening Day are finalized, we’ll post detailed rosters for the 2022 season.

Related: Boston Red Sox expected to sign Seiya Suzuki

Boston Red Sox lineup

  • 1. Enrique Hernandez – 2B/OF
  • 2. Rafael Devers – 3B
  • 3. Xander Bogaerts – SS
  • 4. J.D. Martinez – DH
  • 5. Alex Verdugo – OF
  • 6. Bobby Dalbec – 1B
  • 7. Jarren Doran – CF
  • 8. Christian Vazquez – C
  • 9. Jackie Bradley Jr. – OF

Heading into March, Boston is expected to pursue an outfielder when the lockout ends and teams are free to make moves. For now, the Red Sox lineup is based on players currently on their roster.

Longest home run ever, Longest home run 2021
Also Read:
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, 2021

Boston Red Sox rotation

  • 1. Nathan Eovaldi
  • 2. Chris Sale
  • 3. Rich Hill
  • 4. Nick Pivetta
  • 5. Michael Wacha

While the Red Sox will likely use a five-man rotation, a shortened season and delayed spring training might force the team to use more pitchers early in the regular season. Tanner Houck and Connor Seabold will be candidates for fill-in starts.

Related: What is the fastest pitch ever?

Boston Red Sox schedule: April 2022

MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the Boston Red Sox schedule for April, assuming the MLB lockout doesn’t delay Opening Day (March 31).

Date:Opponent:Time:TV Info:
Sat, April 2vs TB Rays2:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Sun, April 3vs TB Rays4:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Mon, April 4vs BAL Orioles1:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Tue, April 5vs BAL Orioles7:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Wed, April 6vs BAL Orioles1:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Thu, April 7@ NY Yankees1:05 PMNESN, MLB TV
Sat, April 9@ NY YankeesTBDNESN, MLB TV
Sun, April 10@ NY YankeesTBDESPN
Mon, April 11@ DET Tigers5:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Tues, April 12@ DET Tigers1:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Wed, April 13@ DET Tigers1:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Fri, April 15vs MIN Twins7:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Sat, April 16vs MIN Twins4:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Sun, April 17vs MIN Twins1:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Mon, April 18vs MIN Twins11:10 AMNESN, MLB TV
Tue, April 19vs TOR Blue Jays7:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Wed, April 20vs TOR Blue Jays7:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Thu, April 21vs TOR Blue Jays1:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Fri, April 22@ TB Rays7:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Sat, April 23@ TB Rays6:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Sun, April 24@ TB Rays1:10 PMNESN, MLB TV
Mon, April 25@ TOR Blue Jays7:07 PMNESN, MLB TV
Tues, April 26@ TOR Blue Jays7:07 PMNESN, MLB TV
Wed, April, 27@ TOR Blue Jays7:07 PMNESN, MLB TV
Thur, April 28@ TOR Blue Jays3:07 PMNESN, MLB TV
Fri, April 29@ BAL Orioles7:05 PMNESN, MLB TV
Sat, April 30@ BAL Orioles7:05 PMNESN, MLB TV
MLB playoffs, World Series
Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason predictions, schedule and format

Boston Red Sox record prediction: 89-73

Share: