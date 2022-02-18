Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game picks, record predictions and provide their roster throughout the year.

Bookmark this page for updates on the Boston Red Sox schedule, including scores, this season.

Boston Red Sox schedule today: March 31

Game: Time (EST): TV Info vs. Tampa Bay Rays 2:10 PM NESN, MLB TV

TBD Sportsnaut prediction: Rays 4, Red Sox 3

Boston Red Sox roster: 2022 Red Sox lineup, rotation

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the projected everyday Boston Red Sox lineup and starting rotation. The bullpen will be updated before the Red Sox schedule begins. When 25-man rosters for Opening Day are finalized, we’ll post detailed rosters for the 2022 season.

Boston Red Sox lineup

1. Enrique Hernandez – 2B/OF

2. Rafael Devers – 3B

3. Xander Bogaerts – SS

4. J.D. Martinez – DH

5. Alex Verdugo – OF

6. Bobby Dalbec – 1B

7. Jarren Doran – CF

8. Christian Vazquez – C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr. – OF

Heading into March, Boston is expected to pursue an outfielder when the lockout ends and teams are free to make moves. For now, the Red Sox lineup is based on players currently on their roster.

Boston Red Sox rotation

1. Nathan Eovaldi

2. Chris Sale

3. Rich Hill

4. Nick Pivetta

5. Michael Wacha

While the Red Sox will likely use a five-man rotation, a shortened season and delayed spring training might force the team to use more pitchers early in the regular season. Tanner Houck and Connor Seabold will be candidates for fill-in starts.

Boston Red Sox schedule: April 2022

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the Boston Red Sox schedule for April, assuming the MLB lockout doesn’t delay Opening Day (March 31).

Date: Opponent: Time: TV Info: Sat, April 2 vs TB Rays 2:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Sun, April 3 vs TB Rays 4:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Mon, April 4 vs BAL Orioles 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Tue, April 5 vs BAL Orioles 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Wed, April 6 vs BAL Orioles 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Thu, April 7 @ NY Yankees 1:05 PM NESN, MLB TV Sat, April 9 @ NY Yankees TBD NESN, MLB TV Sun, April 10 @ NY Yankees TBD ESPN Mon, April 11 @ DET Tigers 5:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Tues, April 12 @ DET Tigers 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Wed, April 13 @ DET Tigers 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Fri, April 15 vs MIN Twins 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Sat, April 16 vs MIN Twins 4:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Sun, April 17 vs MIN Twins 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Mon, April 18 vs MIN Twins 11:10 AM NESN, MLB TV Tue, April 19 vs TOR Blue Jays 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Wed, April 20 vs TOR Blue Jays 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Thu, April 21 vs TOR Blue Jays 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Fri, April 22 @ TB Rays 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Sat, April 23 @ TB Rays 6:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Sun, April 24 @ TB Rays 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV Mon, April 25 @ TOR Blue Jays 7:07 PM NESN, MLB TV Tues, April 26 @ TOR Blue Jays 7:07 PM NESN, MLB TV Wed, April, 27 @ TOR Blue Jays 7:07 PM NESN, MLB TV Thur, April 28 @ TOR Blue Jays 3:07 PM NESN, MLB TV Fri, April 29 @ BAL Orioles 7:05 PM NESN, MLB TV Sat, April 30 @ BAL Orioles 7:05 PM NESN, MLB TV

Boston Red Sox record prediction: 89-73