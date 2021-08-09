MLB power rankings: New team in No. 1 spot, New York Yankees rise

The 2021 Major League Baseball season rolls on as we are one-third of the way through a 162-game schedule, with the MLB standings delivering quite a few surprises.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings for the 2021 season with the trade deadline behind us and the postseason race officially underway.

1. Milwaukee Brewers (3)

The Milwaukee Brewers are welcoming back Christian Yelich and he joins a lineup that is really starting to improve as of late. If the Brewers can even produce runs at an above-average rate, that adds to the best pitching trio in MLB (Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta) and a bullpen when healthy that can win the World Series.

2. San Francisco Giants (5)

San Francisco pulled out a wild extra-innings victory over Milwaukee, but it’s fair to wonder if that happens with the Brewers’ top bullpen arms (COVID-19) actually available. Either way, the Giants keep proving they can compete with the best teams in MLB. Plus, with Kris Bryant (1.064 OPS) playing at an MVP-caliber level since the trade, things look even more promising for SF.

3. Tampa Bay Rays (6)

Jul 31, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) hits a RBI triple against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It took time for Wander Franco to adjust, but the 20-year-old is more than holding his own as of late. Since the All-Star Break, Franco boasts an .811 OPS and his walk rate dropped to 16.9%. As he gets more comfortable and that power comes out, the Rays’ lineup becomes capable of winning the AL pennant.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

The Clayton Kershaw injury setback is a blow for this rotation and it means we won’t see the Kershaw-Max Scherzer-Walker Buehler trio until September. Fortunately, Trea Turner is finally in the Dodgers’ lineup and with the other All-Star bats (Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts) around him, the Dodgers are the scariest team in October.

5. Chicago White Sox (4)

Aug 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll start with the bad news for the Chicago White Sox, dropping a four-game set to the Kansas City Royals forces a slide down the MLB power rankings. Now for the good news. Luis Robert is returning, Eloy Jimenez is starting to get his timing down and Andrew Vaughn (.879 OPS since July 1) is playing up to his true talent.

6. Houston Astros (2)

The Houston Astros are scuffling as of late, leading to the drop in our updated MLB power rankings. A two-game split against the Dodgers is fine, but the outcome at home against the Minnesota Twins is inexcusable for a World Series contender. There’s a great opportunity to rebound htis upcoming week against the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.

7. New York Yankees (11)

Aug 5, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo (13) celebrates his three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (center) during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here comes the New York Yankees. Maybe it’s just the benefit of a light schedule with series victories over the Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners vaulting New York up the MLB standings. Just keep in mind, the Yankees did extremely well at the MLB trade deadline, boast a deep roster and they were 46-44 on July 16.

8. Boston Red Sox (7)

We should have seen this coming from the Boston Red Sox. Just consider, of all the clubs 15-plus games over the .500 mark, Boston is the only one with a run differential under 40. Keep in mind, the Giants, Rays, Astros, Dodgers and White Sox are all at 100-plus. From 56-36 to 65-48, perhaps the front office should have done more at the trade deadline.

9. Oakland Athletics (8)

Apr 20, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) reacts after a called third strike during the fourth inning |T at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Losing Ramon Laureano is crushing for the Oakland A’s. Not only was he fantastic defensively in right field, helping an excellent rotation, he also provided much-needed pop for Oakland’s lineup. The Starling Marte trade created optimistic for the Athletics’ hopes in October and the Laureano suspension just delivered a huge blow.

10. Toronto Blue Jays (9)

Over the last 30 days, the Toronto Blue Jays rank fifth in OPS (.790), seventh in runs scored (124) and their starting rotation boasts the fifth-lowest ERA (3.32). Throw the record out the window, this is one of the hottest teams in baseball right now. Frankly, if the Rays and Red Sox aren’t careful, Toronto can win the AL East.

11. San Diego Padres (10)

Fernando Tatís Jr. is returning soon, potentially in the outfield. It remains to be seen if this new plan will prevent another dislocation of his shoulder, but the San Diego Padres need to do something. This team is playing .500 ball since the All-Star Break and that’s not going to cut it in the best division in MLB.

12. Philadelphia Phillies (15)

Aug 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper (.983 OPS) has firmly thrust himself into the NL MVP race, proving he remains one of the best hitters in baseball. Riding an eight-game winning streak, Philadelphia’s matchups agains the Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds this week are the perfect litmus test to see how legit the Phils are.

13. Cincinnati Reds (16)

Give this to the Cincinnati Reds, thay have no issue putting down inferior opponents. A four-game sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates pushed Cincinnati 10 games above the .500 mark. There’s a chance to win a NL Wild Card spot, but series against the Braves and Phillies are crucial.

14. Atlanta Braves (14)

The Atlanta Braves certainly haven’t lived up to expectations this season, but they are playing really well as of late. A driving force behind that, Austin Riley’s 180 wRC+, nine home runs and 1.095 OPS since July 16. Beat Cincinnati this week, Atlanta will climb a bit higher in our MLB power rankings.

15. New York Mets (13)

It’s past time to be concerned about the New York Mets. From 47-39 to to 56-55, so much is going wrong in New York. Frankly, getting swept by the Phillies was a deserved outcome after the front office didn’t do nearly enough to improve the roster in July.

16. St. Louis Cardinals (19)

17. Los Angeles Angels (17)

18. Seattle Mariners (12)

19. Cleveland Indians (18)

20. Detroit Tigers (20)

21. Washington Nationals (27)

22. Colorado Rockies (23)

23. Kansas City Royals (21)

24. Miami Marlins (22)

25. Chicago Cubs (26)

26. Minnesota Twins (28)

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (25)

28. Baltimore Orioles (24)

29. Arizona Diamondbacks (29)

30. Texas Rangers (30)