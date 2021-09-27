Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Carlos Correa, Max Scherzer lead loaded class of stars

Aug 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) in the third inning of the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2021 season draws to a close, baseball fans and teams are excited for the exciting crop of MLB free agents who will be available this winter. From young shortstops like Carlos Correa and Corey Seager to future Hall of Famer pitchers like Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw, a lot of money will be spent.

Below, we examine when MLB free agency will start, how the expiring CBA will impact this offseason and examine the top MLB free agents available.

When does MLB free agency start?

Players become free agents a day after the World Series concludes. However, per league rules, MLB free agents can only sign with a new team five days after the World Series. The five-day period gives teams an exclusive window to negotiate with their impending free-agent talent.

Who are the top MLB free agents of the 2021-'22 offseason?

2021-'22 MLB free agency is loaded with plenty of exciting, young talent and future Hall of Fame pitchers who are still throwing at an elite level. We'll update our MLB free agent rankings throughout the offseason.

1. Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

If the Houston Astros hoped Carlos Correa wouldn't stay healthy or would struggle in 2021, lowering his asking price, it backfired. The two-time All-Star revealed in April that negotiations on a contract extension never went anywhere with Houston and it left him with the impression this would be his last year in Houston. If he hits the open market, he's the best MLB free agent available.

Already a World Series champion, the 26-year-old shortstop is phenomenal with the glove and bat. Entering late September, he ranked third at his position in FanGraphs' Wins Above Replacement (5.5), owns an outstanding .863 OPS and he leads in Defensive Runs Saved (20). A great character in the clubhouse and a proven performer in October, Correa will earn every dollar $200-plus million from his next contract.

2. Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

After leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series title, winning NLCS MVP and World Series MVP in the process, many viewed Corey Seager as the top MLB free agent in the 2022 class. While an extended stint on the injured list push him slightly down the list and will cost him a few million, he will be highly coveted.

The 27-year-old has dealt with a few injuries in his career, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018 and dealing with elbow, hand and hamstring issues at times. But a career .859 OPS and 22.5 fWAR through 624 games tells you everything about his talent. He'll soon become one of the highest-paid players in MLB and he could play short or third base for his next team.

3. Kris Bryant, San Francisco Giants

Kris Bryant is one of the most fascinating MLB free agents this winter. Once an NL MVP and considered one of the best players in baseball, the 29-year-old's reputation took a hit in recent years. After posting a .903 OPS in 2019, the COVID-shortened season saw him finish with a .644 OPS. The 2021 season is more interesting.

Bryant posted a .324/./406/.611 slash line with 12 home runs and a 1.016 OPS in his first 50 games. Over his next 43 contests in Chicago, he slashed .191/.296/.362 with a .658 OPS. We've seen a better version of Bryant with the Giants (132 wRC+, .865 OPS). If he does well in the postseason, that paired with his incredible defensive versatility should help Scott Boras negotiate a huge contract for him.

4. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman is synonymous with the Atlanta Braves. Drafted with the 78th pick in the 2007 MLB Draft, he quickly ascended to become an elite prospect and made his MLB debut in September 2010. More than a decade later, the five-time All-Star selection and 2020 NL MVP, could hit the open market.

The Braves and Freeman have discussed an extension all year, but the two sides remain far apart. He just turned 32 on Sept. 12, so there will be a slightly reduced market for his services. But if the Braves want to bring him back, helping Freeman end his career in Atlanta, it's likely going to cost $150-plus million.

5. Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

The moment the regular season ends, Trevor Story is never suiting up for the Colorado Rockies again. It remains a surprise that the All-Star shortstop wasn't traded this season, with interim general manager Bill Schmidt bafflingly deciding to count on a compensatory pick over immediate assets from a deal.

As for Story, even a relatively disappointing season won't take too much of the shine on his value to other teams. He played through an elbow issue all season for one of the worst teams in MLB, doing what he could in a non-competitive environment. Even away from Coors Field, teams should feel confident in his bat and glove.

6. Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Scherzer might be lower on other MLB free agent lists. It's an understandable move, given he'll turn 38 next July and has already thrown more than 2,600 innings during his MLB career. But there's a reason why he's so high in our rankings, because pitchers this good are worth every penny paid.

Max Scherzer stats (career): 190-97 record, 10.72 K/9, 3.13 ERA and 22.7% K-BB rate

Since joining the Dodgers, Scherzer is 7-0 in nine starts with a stellar 35.1% strikeout rate and an outstanding 2.08 ERA. The outright dominance is putting him in the thick of the NL Cy Young race, which would be the fourth in his legendary career. World Series contenders like the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves and Dodgers should be willing to offer a blank check over three years.

7. Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Robbie Ray to a one-year, $8 million contract in November 2020. At the time, the organization hoped it could help him rediscover some things and potentially get a mid-rotation arm on a good deal. They got a lot more than that. Ray posted phenomenal numbers in 2021, making an outstanding argument for the AL Cy Young Award.

Robbie Ray stats (2021): 2.72 ERA, 11.77 K/9, .211 BAA, 32.8% K-rate, 6.3% BB rate

Ray, age 29, will be a fascinating evaluation for teams. He thrived in 2017, posting a 2.89 ERA with a 12.11 K/9, .197 batting average allowed and 32.8% strikeout rate. Over the next three seasons, he posted a 4.52 ERA with a 5.12 BB/9 and walked 13.1% of batters faced. The talent was always there to be an ace and if teams determine this is legit, expect a massive contract.

8. Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Stroman could have signed a multi-year deal last winter, taking as much total money as offered. Instead, following an underwhelming season, he agreed to a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. He's been one of the best second basemen in baseball this year and is easily one of the top MLB free agents.

Put the COVID-shortened season aside, it was a strange year. Semien hit 33 home runs and slashed .285/.369/.522 with a 7.6 fWAR in 2019. He's blowing past some of those numbers in 2021, sitting on 41 home runs with a .884 OPS and a 6.4 fWAR. He might only get a three- or four-year deal as a 31-year-old, but he deserves to make a lot more than $18 million. It would be a surprise if he isn't back with Toronto.

9. Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

Kevin Gausman bet on himself before the season, taking the $18.9 million qualifying offer rather than testing the open market. It's a move that will pay off quite nicely this winter thanks to his growth on the mound and that he won't see a limited market with the qualifying offer and compensatory penalties off the table.

Turning 31 in January, Gausman carries a sharp 2.78 ERA and 1.03 WHIP into his final starts of the regular season. Gausman recently reached the 200-strikeout milestone this season and has been a workhorse in San Francisco's rotation. He has regressed a bit since being named to the All-Star Game, posting a 4.77 ERA in his last 12 starts, but that 3.49 FIP and 75/19 K/BB ratio will mean a lot more to teams seeking a No. 2 starter.

10. Marcus Stroman, New York Mets

Marcus Stroman, like Gausman, took the qualifying offer last winter. It means any team that signs him in the upcoming offseason, unlike many of the top MLB free agents on our list, won't have to forfeit a draft pick. That's great news for Stroman and his ability to drive up that contract price.

The 30-year-old isn't striking a ton of batters out (22% K-rate), but opponents have hit just .233 off him this season and the hits allowed don't often leave the yard. The end result is a 2.88 ERA across 31 starts, meaning he's made 30-plus starts across four of his last five seasons. With that durability and consistency, Stroman will have plenty of multi-year offers to choose from as a high-end No. 2 starter.

11. Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are certainly pleased with the four-year, $64 million contract they signed Nick Castellanos to before the 2020 season. While he struggled in the first year of the deal, we've seen a different version in a potential walk year. Castellanos owns boasts a batting average over .300 for the first time in his career, sports a career-best .916 OPS and will be part of the 30-homer club. He'll decline that $16 million 2022 option and easily surpass it on the open market as one of the top MLB free agents in the outfield.

12. Carlos Rodón, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Rodón is easily one of the best sports stories in 2020. The Chicago White Sox non-tendered him on Dec. 2, 2020 and that seemed to be the end for a pitcher with so much promise. But Chicago brought him back on a one-year, $3 million contract. Needless to say, a lot went right for a pitcher who is now one of the top pitching MLB free agents.

The 28-year-old southpaw entered the final week of the regular season with a 2.47 ERA, 35.1% strikeout rate, .190 batting average allowed and a 181/34 K/BB ratio. Simply put, Rodon's stuff is electric and he should have no trouble landing a life-changing contract from the White Sox or another club.

13. Michael Conforto, New York Mets

The 2021 MLB season certainly didn't play out how Michael Conforto or the New York Mets imagined. He missed significant time with a hamstring injury, the second time in two seasons a hamstring strain sent him to the IL. An All-Star selection in 2017, New York's outfielder posted a career-worst OPS (.706) and finished with a sub 1.0 fWAR. But he's still entering his prime and teams will feel confident that a player who posted a 135 wRC+ with 42 home runs and a .875 OPS from 2019-'20, will return.

14. Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers

Availability and versatility are two increasingly valuable traits for MLB teams. Pederson played in 120-plus games from 2017-'19, appeared in 56-of-60 games in 2020 and has over 590 at-bats this season. But defensive flexibility is his true calling card, making 20-plus appearances at second base, shortstop, center field and left field this season. Sprinkle in a patient hitter who you can count on for a .330-plus OBP and .780-plus OPS, Taylor is going to land a bigger contract than some expect.

15. Javier Baez, New York Mets

Javier Báez isn't this far down our MLB free agents list for this thumbs down moment. When you bring in a player who goes through life with his heart on his sleeve and expresses his passion in good times and bad, you know what you're getting. Báez is an entertaining player and his work with the glove is outstanding, but there are drawbacks.

For all the physical talent, Baez's swing-and-miss rates are getting worse. The infielder's strikeout rate has increased every year since 2018 (25.9%) and is now topping out above 33%. Keep in mind, he's only walking in 5.2% of his plate appearances. The power is great, but the flaws in his swing will only get worse with age. Baez is one of the riskiest MLB free agents this winter.

16. Starling Marte, Oakland Athletics

The Oakland A's made a bold move by trading Jesus Luzardo for Starling Marte, rentals almost never net a top prospect in return. But Oakland believed Marte could make a special impact and the All-Star outfielder did everything possible to get the A's to October.

After the trade, Marte posted a .317/.359/.466 slash with 23 stolen bases and 34 runs scored in 52 games. He handled himself nicely in center field, despite the difficult adjustments of a new ballpark, elevating his stock. There are plenty of teams in need of a center fielder and Marte, even entering his age-33 season, will be a prime target.

17. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

As we move down the list of upcoming MLB free agents, the level of risk increases. When healthy, Clayton Kershaw demonstrates he is still an ace with the ability to sustain that level of performance into his mid-30s. But elbow and back injuries the past three seasons cloud how much longer he can stay on the mound. A two-year contract is likely the duration teams will be comfortable with.

18. Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

A few years ago, Anthony Rizzo would be widely viewed as one of the best talents available. But we've seen a rather significant decline from the All-Star first baseman in recent years. After posting 30-plus home runs and averaging an OPS over .900 from 2014-'17, Rizzo's stats look very different now.

He slashed .222/.342/.414 in the COVID-shortened season and things haven't gotten much better this year. Since joining the Yankees, Rizzo's OPS sits at .769 and he's posting a career-worst walk rate (8.6%). This is still a very good player, he's just no longer an All-Star.

How will the expired MLB CBA impact free agency?

The Major League Baseball collective bargaining agreement expires on December 2, 2021. While MLB free agents will be allowed to sign before it begins, both players and clubs are largely expected to wait.

A new CBA could impact the qualifying offer system and compensatory picks, the MLB luxury tax, a potential spending floor set at $100-plus million and other additional financial agreements that will impact team payrolls and player contracts.

As of now, the league and players' union aren't close in negotiations and there is concern about a potential work stoppage. As a result, MLB free agents could be waiting months to sign contracts in what could be a long offseason.

MLB free agents by position

Catcher

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants ($22 million team option, $3M buyout)

Yan Gomes, Washington Nationals

Christian Vazquez, Boston Red Sox

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays

Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds

First base

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants

C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies

Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

Second base

Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cesar Hernandez, Chicago White Sox ($6 million club option)

Donovan Solano, San Francisco Giants

Asdrubal Cabrera, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop

Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

Javier Baez, New York Mets

Miguel Rojas, Miami Marlins ($5.5 million club option, $500,000 buyout)

Andrelton Simmons, Minnesota Twins

Third base

Kris Bryant, San Francisco Giants

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals ($35 million player option)

Eduardo Escobar, Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Seager, Seattle Mariners ($15 million team option)

Outfield

Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds ($16 million player option)

Tommy Pham, San Diego Padres

Michael Confort, New York Mets

J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox ($19.35 million player option)

Starling Marte, Oakland Athletics

Nelson Cruz, Tampa Bay Rays

Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies ($21.33 million player option)

Andrew McCutchen, Philadelphia Phillies ($15 million club option, $3 million buyout)

Avisail Garcia, Milwaukee Brewers

Jackie Bradley Jr, Milwaukee Brewers ($9.5 million player option)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

Carlos Rodón, Chicago White Sox

Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Stroman, New York Mets

Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox

James Paxton, Seattle Mariners

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Noah Syndergaard, New York Mets

Anthony DeSclafani, San Francisco Giants

Zack Greinke, Houston Astros

Trevor Bauer, Los Angeles Dodgers (player option)

Jon Gray, Colorado Rockies

Wade Miley, Cincinnati Reds

Corey Kluber, New York Yankees

Relief pitchers