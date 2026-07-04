The New York Yankees‘ roster has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, playing a role in the club’s June swoon that has now carried over into July. With the MLB trade deadline just a month out and the club eyeing a return to the World Series, Brian Cashman must be aggressive this summer to improve the roster.

Amid the recent injuries suffered by Carlos Rodón and Carlos Lagrange, let’s examine some potential Yankees trade targets who could help the club get back on track.

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Ryan Jeffers, C, Minnesota Twins

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The Yankees have given catcher Austin Wells more than enough time to prove why he should be the team’s primary backstop. Even time spent on the injured list didn’t change anything for him. Entering play on July 4, Wells had a .074 batting average with a .185 OPS since coming off the IL, and he’s slashed just .118/.174/.157 with a .331 OPS in his last 110 plate appearances. Now compare Wells’ OPS in that span (.331) to the OBP of Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (.408). Jeffers, who is on an expiring contract, is poised to come off the IL this month after suffering a fractured hamate bone. Considering that pitch framing is the only positive value Wells has provided for New York, Jeffers’ superior bat makes him far more valuable to a contending club.

C.J. Abrams, IF, Washington Nationals

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It might be time for Cashman to swing for the fences this summer. When play began on July 4, New York’s third basemen ranked 19th in OPS (.681) and its shortstops ranked 16th (.694). Anthony Volpe simply isn’t performing, and Ryan McMahon’s primary value comes from his range at the hot corner. It might be time to call the Washington Nationals about CJ Abrams. The 25-year-old is obviously not a shortstop long-term, but New York could try him at third this season and then pivot him to second base next year when Jazz Chisholm Jr. walks in free agency. Getting 2.5 seasons of Abrams won’t come cheap, but his power-speed combo and improved eye at the plate this year (.354 OBP) can make him a perennial All-Star infielder.

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Reid Detmers, SP, Los Angeles Angels

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Tarik Skubal will get more buzz as one of the potential Yankees’ trade targets. Our issue with the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner is that the bidding war for his services will push the price point up to a spot that is typically reserved for quality starters with multiple years of contract control. If New York is going to be that aggressive, it would be prudent to find the more long-term option given there are also durability concerns with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón. Enter Reid Detmers. He’s been a bit up-and-down as of late, with two starts of five-plus earned runs allowed since May 24, but he still sports a 3.08 ERA with a 56-15 K-BB ratio in that span. Plus, Detmers is arbitration-eligible through 2028 and we think the Yankees’ coaching staff can get even more out of him than Los Angeles has.

Maosn Montgomery, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates

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Cost-controlled pitching would be our focus for New York. It might take some tough negotiating with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but our eye would be on southpaw Mason Montgomery. The 26-year-old reliever isn’t even arbitration-eligible until 2028, so he’ll be on a very team-friendly contract for years to come. What’s also enticing are the 97th percentile K-rate, the 92nd percentile groundball rate, the 90th percentile Whiff rate (32.1 percent), and the fact that he might just be scratching the surface of his potential. If Montgomery can iron out his command, he could be one of the best lefty relievers in MLB.

Luke Weaver, RP, New York Mets

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Reunions can be a good thing. Veteran right-handed reliever Luke Weaver registered a 3.21 ERA across 148.2 innings in his two seasons with the Yankees, posting a stellar 175-46 K-BB ratio. The New York Mets were happy to pay him this offseason, but the club won’t be able to provide him with the opportunity to pitch in October. If the Yankees are willing to take on the entirety of his contract, which pays him $11 million next year, they would have another high-end arm for the late innings who they know is comfortable pitching at Yankee Stadium.