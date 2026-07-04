The MLB trade deadline is on August 3, so there’s a strong likelihood that we don’t see any blockbuster trades until the final week of July. However, the imminent MLB All-Star Break does provide clubs with a chance to negotiate during a bit of downtime, so there is a possibility we see a few notable deals made in the next few weeks.

Today, we’re proposing a few MLB trades that we would love to see in July.

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New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins Strike a Deal

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The Minnesota Twins are only a few games back of a Wild Card spot in the American League, so we doubt ownership will give the green light to move players like Joe Ryan or Byron Buxton. However, the expiring contracts of Ryan Jeffers and Taylor Rogers could certainly be moved. There might even be a good fit for a package deal, increasing the prospect capital coming back to Minnesota.

Minnesota Twins trade: Ryan Jeffers, Taylor Rogers

Ryan Jeffers, Taylor Rogers New York Yankees: LHP Henry Lalane (NYY’s No. 14 prospect), OF Jace Avina (NYY’s No. 19 prospect)

The New York Yankees seem like an ideal trade partner. Jeffers, who is about to come off the IL, has a higher OBP this season than Austin Wells’ OPS in his last 100 plate appearances. The switch would be a monumental upgrade offensively at catcher for New York and not much value is lost defensively. This would also be a buy-low on Taylor Rogers, who had great success from 2023-25 (3.16 ERA) before struggling this year in Minnesota (5.97 ERA). In exchange, the Twins take a chance on pitching prospect Henry Lalane (2.74 ERA) in what appears to be a breakout season for the 22-year-old southpaw.

Related: New York Yankees Trade Targets

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San Francisco Giants Send Luis Arraez to Texas Rangers

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The Texas Rangers are somehow atop the AL West right now despite a multitude of slides thanks to injuries and some key players underperforming this season. Playoff contention is clearly on the table, but if it’s going to stay that way, the Rangers’ lineup needs more juice. Luis Arraez, who is suddenly handling himself very well at second base, would be a great addition for a ball club that is clearly struggling at second base.

San Francisco Giants trade: Luis Arraez

Luis Arraez Texas Rangers trade: Dylan Dreiling (TEX’s No. 10 prospect)

In exchange for half a season of the All-Star second baseman, the San Francisco Giants can roll the dice on outfielder Dylan Dreiling. Selected by Texas with the 65th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the 23-year-old outfielder has put up an impressive .275/.360/.446 triple-slash line this season in Double-A with 11 home runs. He’s clearly ready for the jump to Triple-A. Dreiling’s floor is a fourth outfielder who can play all three outfield spots, and there is a connection here, since he played for Tony Vitello at Tennessee.

San Diego Padres Pick Up Sonny Gray

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Entering play on July 4, the San Diego Padres ranked 26th in rotation ERA (4.77). The club’s pitching staff has recorded the second-fewest quality starts (16) in the majors, and they don’t have the farm system to acquire an ace. What could work is a deal with the Boston Red Sox, taking on the remainder of Sonny Gray’s deal to lessen the prospect capital required to land him.

Boston Red Sox trade: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray San Diego padres trade: LHP Kash Mayfield (SD’s No. 4 prospect)

In a deal like this, the Red Sox shed salary and get to take a chance on a former first-round pick. Kash Mayfield, standing at 6-foot-4, has flashed impressive stuff at High-A this year, as evidenced by a 30.2 percent K-rate with just a .206 batting average allowed in 48.2 innings. He’s not a top-100 prospect right now, but he could be in 2027. If he continues to develop, Mayfield could be an effective mid-rotation starter for Boston.

Chicago White Sox Buy With Freddy Peralta Trade

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The AL Central is up for grabs, and with the momentum surrounding this young team, the Chicago White Sox front office should be a bit aggressive this summer. We’re confident in what the White Sox lineup can do, but the concern centers around a pitching staff that ranks 24th in quality starts (22). Fortunately, Freddy Peralta is available and the New York Mets should be sellers this summer.

New York Mets trade: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta Chicago White Sox trade: RHP Tanner McDougal (CWS’ No. 4 prospect)

New York won’t recoup what it gave up to acquire Peralta, who is on an expiring contract, but it can still net a solid pitching prospect. Tanner McDougal has steadily worked his way through the minors since being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-5 righty is starting to knock on the doorstep of a call-up, registering a 3.00 ERA wit a 1.04 WHIP across six Triple-A starts. He’s a borderline top-100 prospect who could pitch in the Mets’ rotation next year.

Milwaukee Brewers Swing Big with Tarik Skubal Trade

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It’s time for the Milwaukee Brewers‘ front office to make a move that can position them to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers to represent the National League in the World Series. To do so, the club needs a playoff rotation headlined by Jacob Misiorowski and Tarik Skubal with Kyle Harrison and Brandon Woodruff behind them.

Detroit Tigers trade: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal Milwaukee Brewers trade: OF Josh Adamczewski (MIL’s No. 6 prospect), SP Brandon Sproat, 1B Luke Adams (MIL’s No. 12 prospect)

In this deal, the Detroit Tigers would pick up an immediate replacement for Skubal in their starting rotation with Brandon Sproat. Not only do they get a cost-controlled starter for the next four-plus years, but the Tigers also acquire a top-100 prospect in outfielder Josh Adamczewski. Detroit could try and push for someone like Luis Lara or Cooper Pratt, but Milwaukee would presumably want to keep the top prospects who it just signed to long-term extensions.