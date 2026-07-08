With just a few days until the 2026 Home Run Derby, taking place in Philadelphia on July 13, the lineup is finally taking shape. Ben Rice, Jac Caglianone and Willson Contreras are officially stepping into the cage. They join Junior Caminero to form a dynamic four-man crew. These hitters rely on elite raw power and staggering underlying metrics.

So far, this year’s competition avoids legacy names. However, two known Philadelphia Phillies sluggers are possible contenders: 2018 derby winner Bryce Harper and perennial power threat Kyle Schwarber. The derby is looking to show off the high-impact, modern data profiles taking the game by storm.

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Ben Rice

Look no further than Rice to understand the shift towards modernity. He enters the midsummer showcase as a juggernaut. Rice is tied for second in the AL for most home runs at 26 with derby competitor Caminero. His Statcast metrics validate this production. He ranks in the top 88th percentile in Avg Exit Velo, 90th percentile in Launch Angle Sweet-Spot percentage and 91st percentile in Barrel rate. His elite production and metrics to back it up make him a feared contender.

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Jac Caglianone

Caglianone embodies young, hard energy. He forced his way into the derby with a powerful June where he hit nine home runs and put up a .309/.387/.649 slash line. Caglianone, like Rice, has elite underlying power metrics. He has a 97th percentile Bat Speed and a 98th percentile Hard-Hit rate, leading to his insane 93.7 Avg Exit Velo. Caglianone possesses the best raw physical strength out of the group and even if he does not win, he will put on a show.

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Willson Contreras

Contreras balances the youth movement with veteran stability. Entering his 11th major league season at age 34, he has already put up 20 home runs with a career high .513 xSLG. Contreras has dialed in his swing to a 26.5 Pull AIR rate, optimizing his batted balls to give him the best chance at hitting home runs. While Fenway’s Green Monster has helped some of his batted-balls leave the park, Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park will not hinder his chances to take the trophy.

The Final Four Spots

The derby format holds eight players. Four more sluggers must officially commit before the July 13 event in Philadelphia. Speculation is dominating the baseball world. Houston Astros fans received disappointing news when, AL home run leader, Yordan Alvarez officially declined to participate. This opens the door for other premium power profiles.

Rumors have pointed toward analytical darlings like Washington Nationals’ James Wood. Wood is in the 100th percentile in xSLG, Avg Exit Velo, Barrel % and Hard-Hit rate. If he were to enter into the derby, he would be a clear favorite. Other possible contenders are St. Louis Cardinals’ Jordan Walker, Colorado Rockies’ Hunter Goodman and the aforementioned Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

The final half of the bracket will shape the entire narrative. Will more rookies step up? Will established veterans claim the remaining slots? The countdown to Philadelphia is on.