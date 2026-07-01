MLB’s brightest young stars are heading to Philadelphia. The 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game arrives at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, July 12. Kicking off at 12:00 p.m. ET, exclusively on NBC and Peacock, the Futures Game is the marquee destination for top prospects.

Phillies legends Larry Bowa and Shane Victorino wil return to the dugout to manage the AL and NL squads, respectively. With nearly 90 percent of past participants eventually making the big leagues, Sunday’s game offers an unmissable sneak peek at the future of the sport.

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This year’s rosters are historically loaded, featuring 38 Top 100 prospects and nine of baseball’s top ten overall talents.

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The National League

The headline act for the National League squad is Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jesús Made. As the undisputed No. 1 prospect in the game, Made brings an explosive bat and an elite defensive profile to the Philly stage.

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Alongside him, dynamic Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula is looking to make history. After launching a decisive three-run homer in last year’s exhibition to win the Larry Doby MVP award, the No. 4 overall prospect aims to become the game’s first-ever repeat winner.

If you want pure electricity on the mound, look no further than Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Seth Hernandez. The No. 6 overall prospect dialed his fastball up to 102.4 mph during Spring Breakout earlier this year and enters the showcase as the first minor league pitcher to rack up 100 strikeouts in 2026.

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The American League

The American League counters with its own collection of young talent, led by Athletics shortstop Leo De Vries. As the No. 2 overall prospect, De Vries anchors a deep AL infield that features Boston Red Sox standout Franklin Arias and Tampa Bay Rays breakout outfielder Theo Gillen.

Opposing hitters will have to navigate a dominant pitching duo from the Seattle Mariners farm. As teammates, Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan have crushed Double-A lineups and are primed to bring that built-in chemistry to the AL mound.