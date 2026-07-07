A trade between the New York Yankees and New York Mets is a rarity. But would a blockbuster sending Francisco Lindor to the Bronx be a good thing for both teams?

Over the last month, the Yankees have gone into a deep slump spurred on by a glut of injuries to key players. The most notable is reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge going down with a rib injury in early June. Yet, despite their recent struggles, which include losing nine of their last 11, they still own a 50-40 record.

Go Ad-Free

If they can weather the injury storm, they can still be a tough out in the playoffs because they have one of the better pitching staffs in the league. However, offensively, they need some help. A player like the Mets shortstop could certainly help in that regard and be a massive upgrade at shortstop.

With rumors swirling since last year about tension between him and $765 million man Juan Soto, there has been speculation that he could be the odd man out and the Mets might trade him before the deadline. Legendary New York radio host Mike Francesca added to that narrative this week when he claimed all he’s heard is that the pair “don’t like each other” and that he thinks the team is “going to try very, very hard to trade Lindor.“

Go Ad-Free

The five-time All-Star would not only bring the Yanks a proven impact bat, but he is also a two-time Gold Glove winner who would help stabilize their defense in the infield and is seen as a plus in the clubhouse. Yet, what could the Yankees offer the Mets that would make a trade worth it with their in-city rival?

What could the NY Mets be looking for in a Francisco Lindor trade with the NY Yankees?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lindor is still a star player in the league, the 32-year-old has only played in 34 games this season after dealing with a calf and a left hamate bone fracture that required surgery in February. Furthermore, he still has five years and over $160 million left on his contract. This isn’t prime Lindor, so the Mets can’t expect a massive return in a potential deal.

Yet despite the obvious issues between him and Soto, and addition by subtraction probably being the best path forward, the team from Queens isn’t going to just give him away. Especially when he is a favorite player of owner Steve Cohen and his wife. So what would be an offer that might appeal to the Mets and help them in the short and long-term?

Yankees management will want to move some payroll if they are taking on Lindor and the $32 million he makes annually. That is why players like Giancarlo Stanton and Ryan McMahon could be part of a trade. While Stanton is a shell of his former self and remains injury-prone, he has only $30 million and two seasons left on his contract. Only half of that is guaranteed, with 2028 being a $15 million club option. When healthy, he would be a solid option at DH. When.

McMahon has been a disappointment since arriving in the Bronx before last season’s trade deadline. However, the one-time All-Star could slot in at third — with Bo Bichette moving back over to shortstop– plus he has one season and $15 million left on his deal. Getting those two would give the Mets a lot of salary flexibility after 2027.

But that wouldn’t be it. While the Yankees don’t have an elite minor league system, they have some intriguing players. That is why top 10 prospects like Dax Kilby and Chase Hampton will probably be requested by the Mets. While Lindor is getting older and has a lot of years left on his contract, he could be a huge addition for the Yanks.