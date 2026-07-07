The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball this summer, engineering a turnaround after being double-digit games below .500 in late May. With the trade deadline approaching, more MLB trade rumors are proving Houston will be buyers this summer.

Over he weekend, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Astros “plan to be: in the mix for Detroit Tigers‘ two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and Boston Red Sox‘ All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray.

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Related: Astros Eyeing Pair of Teammates to Bolster Lineup

Houston was saddled with one of the worst MLB rotations early in the season. Entering June, Astros’ starting pitchers combined for the fifth-worst ERA (4.72) in baseball. Hunter Brown rejoined the pitching staff that month, posting a 2.45 ERA in his first three starts before a rough outing versus the Tampa Bay Rays to open July.

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Unfortunately for Houston, things haven’t improved. The Astros’ rotation has the third-worst ERA (6.07) since June 1, per FanGraphs, ranking 27th in WHIP (1.51), 23rd in batting average allowed (.269) and allowing the eighth-highest walk rate (9.5 percent). The club is desperate for stability and quality starts.

Relaed: Insider Names Favorite to Acquire Tarik Skubal

Skubal would obviously be the costliest to acquire. While he’s a half-season rental, the demand this summer for the best pitcher in baseball over the last two seasons will be historic. Detroit will be able to generate a strong enough bidding war to receive at least two top-100 prospects for Skubal. On that note, per MLB Pipeline, the Astros have only two top-100 prospects in Kevin Alvarez (69th overall) and Xavier Neyens (87th overall). That likely wouldn’t be enough to beat the top offer.

Gray seems like the more realistic option for Houston. The veteran righty sports a 2.61 ERA this season in 16 starts with a 1.1 WHIP. While he does have a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season, the Astros could decline it. That would leave a $10 million buyout, but it’s possible any team acquiring Gray asks the Red Sox to cover that.

One thing is clear, the Astros are going to be buyers this summer at the MLB trade deadline with general manager Dana Brown eyeing upgrades for both the pitching staff and outfield. While it’s still unclear just how aggressive Houston will be, this is a better outcome than what would’ve happened if the club’s early-season woes carried over into the summer.