The Detroit Tigers entered MLB games today with the third-worst record in the American League, sitting 12 games below .500 and seven games out of a Wild Card spot. It’s only fueled MLB trade rumors about Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, and there seems to be an early front-runner for him.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today writes that Skubal is expected to be traded later this summer, with rival clubs viewing the Atlanta Braves as the favorites to acquire him in the final hours ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline on Aug. 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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Tarik Skubal stats (2026): 3.15 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, .216 batting average and .631 OPS allowed across 65.2 innings pitched

Skubal, 29, hasn’t quite pitched like the reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner this season. He started off the season strong, compiling a 2.70 ERA with a 45-6 K-BB ratio and just 2 home runs allowed to his first 166 batters faced across 43.1 innings. However, the impending free agent then needed surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow.

He returned well ahead of schedule, rejoining the Tigers’ rotation on June 13 against the Cleveland Guardians. In four starts since coming off the injured list, Skubal holds a 4.03 ERA with a 30-2 K-BB line, allowing 7 home runs across 88 batters faced in 22.1 innings with 17 hits allowed.

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With the Tigers falling out of playoff contention and Skubal unwilling to sign a long-term deal before he tests MLB free agency, trading him is Detroit’s best option to strengthen its farm system. Skubal will have suitors league-wide, even with clubs understanding that he and his agent will want to test the open market this winter as he seeks a deal worth north of $50 million annually.

The Braves certainly make sense as a potential landing spot. After a scorching-hot start to the season, Atlanta has started to fade over the summer. In June, the Braves finished with a 10-15 record in part thanks to a pitching staff that compiled a 4.28 ERA in 218.2 innings of work. The Braves’ rotation was one of the biggest culprits for the team’s bad month, posting the sixth-worst rotation ERA (5.50) in baseball.

Tarik Skubal contract (Spotrac): $32 million salary

Even with Skubal being a half-season rental, Atlanta would likely have to trade one of its top pitching prospects (Cam Caminiti or JR Ritchie) in addition to one of the top 10 prospects in its farm system. Keep in mind, any team that acquires Skubal midseason can’t extend him a qualifying offer this winter and thus won’t receive draft-pick compensation if he signs elsewhere.

However, the Braves’ recent skid has put them in a position where the front office might need to be more aggressive at the MLB trade deadline. If the club is willing to make the all-in move, acquiring Skubal would fix Atlanta’s pitching woes and give the club a better shot at competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers for the National League pennant.