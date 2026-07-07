A new rumor suggests the New York Mets should be able to get a pretty good return in a potential Freddy Peralta trade despite the two-time All-Star having a rough season.

This has been a nightmare season for the Mets so far. Even after a pair of wins over the division-leading Atlanta Braves over the last couple of days, New York enters the week with the fourth-worst record in MLB (38-53). What makes this year all the more frustrating is that most of their big offseason acquisitions have disappointed. The most notable of which is Peralta.

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The Mets gave up top-100 prospects in pitcher Brandon Sproat and infielder Jett Williams for Peralta this winter in the hopes he would give them the ace in the rotation they desperately needed. However, after 19 starts, he has a 5-7 record and a career-worst 4.29 ERA. His 2026 performance would suggest the club won’t get a similar trade package to what they gave up months ago if they moved him now. However, a new report from The Athletic’s Will Sammon offers hope.

“Multiple scouts and executives who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak freely on the topic said the Mets should end up doing fine on a return for Peralta.” – Will Sammon

NY Mets will benefit from a seller’s market when they trade Freddy Peralta

The Mets insider detailed two key reasons why the club should get some nice prospects back in a deal. First, there is a belief that Peralta can turn things around soon. The reason why is that he has switched to calling more of his own pitches during games. Something he has not done this season, even though the organization has encouraged its staff to do so. In his most recent start against the Braves, he was less predictable and used more of his repertoire — including his sweeper more against lefties.

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The other reason New York should get worthwhile prospects in a potential Peralta trade is that there is going to be a strong demand, and the Mets will benefit from being one of the few teams in a sellers’ market.

“About one-third of the 30 teams, if not more, are potential contenders needing rotation help. The Chicago Cubs, are desperate for it, making them an obvious team to watch for Peralta, who played six seasons under Chicago manager Craig Counsell in Milwaukee. The San Diego Padres scouted the Mets-Braves series. The Toronto Blue Jays make sense. And, especially because of Peralta’s salary, the Tampa Bay Rays are worth monitoring, too. That’s just naming a few.” – Will Sammon

While the season seems lost, at least things are looking up for the Mets in the trade market.