Junior Caminero is currently the most dangerous hitter in Major League Baseball. The Tampa Bay Rays third baseman has transformed his raw physical tools into consistent, elite production. His recent performance is reshaping the American League landscape.

Caminero’s heroics with the bat, along with a late June collapse by the New York Yankees, brings the Rays into first place in the AL East. The Rays are currently 52-34 and 9-1 in their last ten games. Currently four games back of the Rays and 2-8 in their last ten, the Yankees are trending the wrong direction.

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Opposing managers are running out of viable strategies against Caminero. Pitching around him extends innings. Pitching to him results in runs. The scouting reports require constant updates.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Historic Pace

The sheer volume of his recent production is staggering. Over his last 11 games, Caminero has launched 11 home runs.

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11 homers in his last 11 games 🤯



Junior Caminero is unstoppable right now! https://t.co/WlaRSZ9gkW pic.twitter.com/ygPO3KijNr — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2026

While streaks like this are often results of luck rather than sustainable, Caminero’s streak might be in the latter. Caminero ranks in the top 90th percentile in xwOBA, xSLG, Avg Exit Velo and Hard-Hit%. His most impressive metric is by far his bat speed which ranks in the 100th percentile. These underlying metrics all point towards a sustainable future mashing.

These past 11 games for Caminero have been the cherry on top for an insane 2026 season. He has a 158 wRC+ this season, good for best in his four year career. In June he had the fourth best wRC+ behind superstars Shohei Ohtani and Pete Crow-Armstrong and under-the-radar slugger, Washington Nationals’ Luis Garcia Jr.

As a result of this insane production, Caminero was voted the starting third baseman for this upcoming All Star Game in Philadelphia. He has also stated he will participate in the Home Run Derby. Caminero finished as the runner-up to Cal Raleigh in last year’s event.

Caminero is taking immense momentum into this all star break and has lead the Tampa Bay Rays to first in the American League. If Caminero can keep up this success, the Rays will be a scary team come October.