Best MLB lineups in 2022: Ranking the 10 best lineups

What is the best lineup in baseball? While batting orders fluctuate across a 162-game season, there’s a level of consistency with the best MLB lineups. From the Los Angeles Dodgers to the New York Yankees, there is stockpiled talent among the best teams.

Stars drive in the most runs, but the most productive lineups aren’t always filled with perennial All-Star selections.

Let’s dive into our rankings for the top-10 MLB lineups this season. Stats courtesy FanGraphs and StatCast. The Tampa Bay Rays finished second in runs scored (857) last season and didn’t have an MVP candidate. Likewise, the San Francsico Giants scored 804 runs and credit belongs to more than a dozen players.

Keeping that in mind, we’re examining the best MLB lineups in 2022. Bookmark this page for monthly updates throughout the regular season.

10. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays lineup: Brandon Lowe, Wander Franco, Austin Meadows, Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Diaz, Manuel Margot, Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier

We’re not expecting Tampa Bay’s lineup to be quite as productive in 2022. Nelson Cruz is gone, Austin Meadows is being floated in MLB trade rumors and there’s reason to believe Randy Arozarena could see a dip in production. All of this isn’t even to mention the risk of Wander Franco, a future MVP candidate, likely not achieving his projected stats (.830 OPS, 125 wRC+).

However, the Rays have demonstrated they are clutch in key situations. They posted the fifth-highest wRC+ (115) with runners in scoring position and the second-best wRC+ (113) in high leverage situations. Even if Meadows is traded and Arozarena struggles (9th percentile xBA), history tells us not to bet against this team.

9. Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels lineup: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Jared Walsh, Anthony Rendon, Jo Adell, Max Stassi, Brandon Marsh, David Fletcher and Matt Duffy

Can the Los Angeles Angels hitters stay healthy? A card with reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, three-time MVP Mike Trout and slugger Anthony Rendon cab be incredibly dangerous. What could really make this one of the best MLB lineups this season would be a repeat year for Jared Walsh and outfielder Jo Adell living up to his potential.

On paper, a team with all this talent along with Brandon Marsh, Taylor Ward and Justin Upton could finish top-five in runs scored and challenge for the home run crown. However, we’ve seen Ohtani, Trout and Rendon all spend long stints on the injured list before.

8. New York Yankees

New York Yankees lineup: DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres/Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Kyle Higashioka

The New York Yankees are one of the most polarizing MLB lineups heading into the season. First, there’s a legitimate risk that multiple stars could be prevented from taking the field at Yankee Stadium due to their unvaccinated status. Even if that stipulation gets eliminated, it’s fair to have some concerns.

Judge, Stanton and Donaldson are each capable of a .850-plus OPS as a realistic outcome. However, fans have also learned to be without their All-Star sluggers for at least 30 games each season. Behind them, Rizzo is an OBP machine and Gallo is a lock for an.800 OPS. With that said, the Yankees’ catcher situation is a black hole offensively and IKF is a mediocre hitter. It’s enough to push them further down our list.

7. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves lineup: Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud

Freddie Freeman will not be a part of the Braves lineup for the first time since 2009. While losing the franchise icon is a blow, Atlanta added an even better source of power into its lineup. Best of all, All-MLB team outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is returning to the heart of the order after recovering from a torn ACL.

Some regression is inevitable. Riley’s batting average likely drops off 30 points and Olson will also likely see an OPS dip thanks to his high whiff rate. However, there are four All-Star hitters in the batting order with impact contributors (Rosario, Duvall, Swanson, D’Arnaud) behind them. This is one of the most well-rounded MLB lineups.

6. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox lineup: Enrique Hernandez, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Trevor Story, Alex Verdugo, Bobby Dalbec, Christian Vazquez, Jackie Bradley

The Trevor Story signing vaulted Boston into the top-10 for our MLB lineups rankings. Rafael Devers is a sneaky candidate for AL MVP. As for Story, Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, all three are locks to clear a .800 OPS. Those are the stars of Boston’s lineup, but there is more depth.

Enrique Hernández broke out in 2021 with 20 home runs and a 110 wRC+. He should have another strong year at the plate with a .750 OPS being his floor. Verdugo will provide a high average, driving in runs with regularity. There’s also some upside with Bobby Dalbec, though his whiff rates are alarming. If Boston acquired another outfielder, it could be even higher.

5. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies lineup: Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Didi Gregorius, Alec Bohm, Odubel Herrera

In a 2021 season that finished with Bryce Harper as NL MVP, the Philadelphia Phillies ranked 20th in wRC+ (93), 14th in OPS (.726) 13th in runs scored (734). Injuries played a part in that, but Philadelphia also knew it needed to add pop to the batting order.

It started with the Kyle Schwarber deal. There are worries about his ability to stay healthy over a 162-game season, but no one can argue with 30-plus homers and a .350 OBP atop the lineup. Throw in Nick Castellanos, a strong bet for 30 home runs, 90 RBI and a .800-plus OPS. Needless to say, Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins will have a lot more help in front this year.

We’re not betting on Alec Bohm (.647 OPS) or the center field platoon to do much in 2022. Even if they don’t the heart of the order makes this one of the top MLB lineups.

4. Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox lineup: Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, José Abreu, Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez, Yasmani Grandal, Andrew Vaughn, Josh Harrison, Leury Garcia

The Chicago White Sox rarely fielded a healthy lineup in 2021. Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal all spent extended stints on the injured list at various times. While it limited the team’s total runs, Chicago still posted the seventh-highest OPS (.758) and the fourth-highest wRC+ (109).

It starts at the top with Tim Anderson, a perennial threat to win the AL batting title. Behind him, Chicago hopes to get the MVP-caliber version of Robert we saw in the second half (173 wRC+). Behind them, Abreu will hit 30 homers with an .800 OPS, Moncada (.915 OPS in 2019 is finally recovered from COVID and Jimenez has the most power in the lineup.

We’re willing to bet on this being one of the five best MLB lineups in 2022 and it could finish the season even higher. It’s a deep batting order 1-7 with Gavin Sheets or Andrew Vaughn available off the bench.

3. Houston Astros

Houston Astros lineup: Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick, Jeremy Pena, Martin Maldonado

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Houston Astros finished near the top in production last season. Buzzers and trash cans aren’t necessary, anymore, Houston’s group of hitters includes some high-end talent delivers consistent numbers every year.

Losing Carlos Correa definitely hurts. Even if Jeremy Pena hits 15-plus bombs this season, he’s not going to come close to Correa’s offensive output. Houston’s hope is that Kyle Tucker (.917 OPS in 140 games) and Yordan Alvarez (.948 OPS in MLB career) stay healthy. If they do, it’s a safe bet to count on Houston to finish top-five in runs scored and OPS once again.

2. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays lineup: George Springer, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, Matt Chapman, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk, Cavan Biggio, Danny Jansen/Alejandro Kirk

The Toronto Blue Jays easily have one of the best, young lineups in baseball. In a 2021 season that saw Springer play in only 78 games, Toronto finished second in wRC+ (113) and led MLB in wOBA (.340). Looking ahead to this season, Springer is healthy and Matt Chapman joins the lineup.

We’ll never again see the version of Chapman that hit .278 with the Oakland Athletics in 2018. There is far too much swing-and-miss, a low BA with a high K rate is unavoidable. However, he gets a massive park upgrade and the hitters around him mean 30-plus homers with a .780 OPS is possible.

Let’s add in the MVP candidates. Vlad Jr. will challenge for the Triple Crown this season and Bichette can be penciled in for a 25-25 season with a .800 OPS. Backing them up, Hernandez (30-plus HRs and .800-plus OPS) will often be driven in by Gurriel Jr. (.270 BA). Oh, Toronto is also deep at catcher even before it calls up Gabriel Moreno.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers lineup: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger, AJ Pollock

There’s a possibility this group goes down as one of the best MLB lineups ever. 2018 AL MVP and 2020 All-MLB First Team selection Mookie Betts hits leadoff. Behind him, NL MVP finalist Trea Turner (32 steals, .911 OPS) and the 2020 NL MVP and a reigning World Series champion with a .946 OPS since 2019.

Any of those three players would be the best hitter for some of the teams on our list. Naturally, there is more to the Dodgers’ batting order. Justin Turner (872 OPS since 2018) is as consistent as they come and Max Muncy can deliver 30-plus homers near the bottom of the order.

We’re still not done. Will Smith and Austin Barnes combined to help Los Angeles post the fourth-highest wRC+ (114) among catchers last year and Chris Taylor will deliver a .750 OPS from the No. 7 spot. Even if we never witness the 2019 MVP side of Bellinger (1.035 OPS) in his career, 25-plus homers and a .750 OPS from the penultimate batter in a lineup are absurd stats.