New York Yankees schedule, roster and 2022 predictions

The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team reaching the World Series. Sportsnaut provides the latest game picks, record predictions and an overview of the Yankees roster in 2022.
Bookmark this page for updates on the Boston Yankees schedule, including scores, this season.
New York Yankees schedule today: April 7
|Game:
|Time (EST):
|TV Info
|Probable Pitchers
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:05 PM
|YES Network, MLB TV
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
- Over/Under: TBD
- Moneyline: TBD
- Spread: TBD
- Sportsnaut prediction: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4
The MLB lockout forced Opening Day 2022 to be pushed back from March 31 to April 7. Fortunately, Yankee Stadium will host the first of the MLB games today, with the Yankees and Red Sox facing off.
New York Yankees roster: 2022 Yankees lineup, rotation
Here is the projected everyday New York Yankees lineup and starting rotation. The bullpen will be updated before the Yankees schedule begins. When 25-man rosters for Opening Day are finalized, we’ll post detailed rosters for the 2022 season.
New York Yankees lineup
- 1. Anthony Rizzo – 1B
- 2. Aaron Judge – RF
- 3. Joey Gallo – LF
- 4. Giancarlo Stanton – DH
- 5. Josh Donaldson – 3B
- 6. Aaron Hicks – CF
- 7. Gleyber Torres/DJ LeMahieu – 2B
- 8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa – SS
- 9. Kyle Higashiola/Ben Rortvedt – C
The Yankees lineup will look different daily depending on the pitching matchup and who is swinging a hot bat. DJ LeMahieu will see time at multiple spots and manager Aaron Boone already said Donaldson will be among the mix of leadoff hitters.
New York Yankees rotation
- 1. Gerrit Cole
- 2. Jordan Montgomery
- 3. Luis Severino
- 4. Jameson Taillon
- 5. Néstor Cortes Jr.
The 2022 Yankees rotation will be a lot stronger than the pitching staff a year prior. Luis Severino is back as a starter, fully recovered from Tommy John surgery with his velocity approaching normal levels. There are some durability concerns with Severino, Tailloin and Montgomery, but there is plenty of pitching depth. Domingo Germán (shoulder) likely returns in June and the Yankees have Michael King, Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia waiting in the wings.
Related: 2022 MLB power rankings
New York Yankees bullpen
- Closer: Aroldis Chapman
- Setup: Jonathan Loáisiga, Chad Green
- Relievers: Albert Abreu, Clay Holmes, Joely Rodriguez, Wandy Peralta, Lucas Luetge
New York Yankees stats – 2021 stat leaders
New York hitting stats:
- Batting Average: .287 – Aaron Judge
- Home Runs: 39 – Aaron Judge
- RBI: 98 – Aaron Judge
- Runs Scored: 89 – Aaron Judge
- Hits: 160 – DJ LeMahieu
- Stolen Bases: 17 – Tyler Wade
- FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 5.5 – Aaron Judge
Related: MLB trade rumors – Latest MLB news, rumors in 2022
Boston Red Sox pitching stats
- Innings Pitched: 181.1 – Gerrit Cole
- ERA: .217 – Jonathan Loásiga
- Quality Starts: 18 – Gerrit Cole
- Wins: 16 – Gerrit Cole
- Saves: 30 – Aroldis Chapman
- Strikeouts: 243 – Gerrit Cole
- Wins Above Replacement: 5.3 – Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees schedule: April 2022
Here is the 2022 New York Yankees schedule for April.
|Date:
|Opponent:
|Time: (EST)
|Thu, April 7
|vs Red Sox
|1:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Sat, April 9
|vs Red Sox
|4:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Sun, April 10
|vs Red Sox
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Mon, April 11
|vs Blue Jays
|7:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Tues, April 12
|vs Blue Jays
|7:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Wed, April 13
|vs Blue Jays
|7:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Thur, April 14
|vs Blue Jays
|7:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Fri, April 15
|@ Orioles
|7:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Sat, April 16
|@ Orioles
|7:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Sun, April 17
|@ Orioles
|1:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Tue, April 19
|@ Tigers
|6:40 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Wed, April 20
|@ Tigers
|6:40 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Thur, April 21
|@ Tigers
|1:10 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Fri, April 22
|vs Guardians
|7:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Sat, April 23
|vs Guardians
|1:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Sun, April 24
|vs Guardians
|1:35 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Tue, April 26
|vs Orioles
|7:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Wed, April 27
|vs Orioles
|7:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Thur, April 28
|vs Orioles
|1:05 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Fri, April 29
|@ Royals
|8:10 PM
|YES, MLB TV
|Sat, April 30
|@ Royals
|7:10 PM
|YES, MLB TV
Related: 2022 MLB predictions
New York Yankees record prediction: 90-72