Published March 28, 2022

New York Yankees schedule, roster and 2022 predictions

Matt Johnson
New York Yankees schedule, Yankees roster
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team reaching the World Series. Sportsnaut provides the latest game picks, record predictions and an overview of the Yankees roster in 2022.

Bookmark this page for updates on the New York Yankees schedule, including scores, this season.

New York Yankees schedule today: April 7

Game:Time (EST):TV InfoProbable Pitchers
vs Boston Red Sox1:05 PMYES Network, MLB TVNathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
  • Over/Under: TBD
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Spread: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4

The MLB lockout forced Opening Day 2022 to be pushed back from March 31 to April 7. Fortunately, Yankee Stadium will host the first of the MLB games today, with the Yankees and Red Sox facing off.

New York Yankees roster: 2022 Yankees lineup, rotation

MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the projected everyday New York Yankees lineup and starting rotation. The bullpen will be updated before the Yankees schedule begins. When 25-man rosters for Opening Day are finalized, we’ll post detailed rosters for the 2022 season.

New York Yankees lineup

  • 1. Anthony Rizzo – 1B
  • 2. Aaron Judge – RF
  • 3. Joey Gallo – LF
  • 4. Giancarlo Stanton – DH
  • 5. Josh Donaldson – 3B
  • 6. Aaron Hicks – CF
  • 7. Gleyber Torres/DJ LeMahieu – 2B
  • 8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa – SS
  • 9. Kyle Higashiola/Ben Rortvedt – C

The Yankees lineup will look different daily depending on the pitching matchup and who is swinging a hot bat. DJ LeMahieu will see time at multiple spots and manager Aaron Boone already said Donaldson will be among the mix of leadoff hitters.

New York Yankees rotation

  • 1. Gerrit Cole
  • 2. Jordan Montgomery
  • 3. Luis Severino
  • 4. Jameson Taillon
  • 5. Néstor Cortes Jr.

The 2022 Yankees rotation will be a lot stronger than the pitching staff a year prior. Luis Severino is back as a starter, fully recovered from Tommy John surgery with his velocity approaching normal levels. There are some durability concerns with Severino, Tailloin and Montgomery, but there is plenty of pitching depth. Domingo Germán (shoulder) likely returns in June and the Yankees have Michael King, Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia waiting in the wings.

New York Yankees bullpen

  • Closer: Aroldis Chapman
  • Setup: Jonathan Loáisiga, Chad Green
  • Relievers: Albert Abreu, Clay Holmes, Joely Rodriguez, Wandy Peralta, Lucas Luetge
New York Yankees stats – 2021 stat leaders

New York hitting stats:

  • Batting Average: .287 – Aaron Judge
  • Home Runs: 39 – Aaron Judge
  • RBI: 98 – Aaron Judge
  • Runs Scored: 89 – Aaron Judge
  • Hits: 160 – DJ LeMahieu
  • Stolen Bases: 17 – Tyler Wade
  • FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 5.5 – Aaron Judge

New York Yankees pitching stats

  • Innings Pitched: 181.1 – Gerrit Cole
  • ERA: .217 – Jonathan Loásiga
  • Quality Starts: 18 – Gerrit Cole
  • Wins: 16 – Gerrit Cole
  • Saves: 30 – Aroldis Chapman
  • Strikeouts: 243 – Gerrit Cole
  • Wins Above Replacement: 5.3 – Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees schedule: April 2022

MLS: Playoffs- Round One-Atlanta United at New York City FC
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the 2022 New York Yankees schedule for April.

Date:Opponent:Time: (EST)
Thu, April 7vs Red Sox1:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Sat, April 9vs Red Sox4:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Sun, April 10vs Red Sox7:00 PMESPN
Mon, April 11vs Blue Jays7:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Tues, April 12vs Blue Jays7:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Wed, April 13vs Blue Jays7:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Thur, April 14vs Blue Jays7:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Fri, April 15@ Orioles7:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Sat, April 16@ Orioles7:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Sun, April 17@ Orioles1:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Tue, April 19@ Tigers6:40 PMYES, MLB TV
Wed, April 20@ Tigers6:40 PMYES, MLB TV
Thur, April 21@ Tigers1:10 PMYES, MLB TV
Fri, April 22vs Guardians7:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Sat, April 23vs Guardians1:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Sun, April 24vs Guardians1:35 PMYES, MLB TV
Tue, April 26vs Orioles7:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Wed, April 27vs Orioles7:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Thur, April 28vs Orioles1:05 PMYES, MLB TV
Fri, April 29@ Royals8:10 PMYES, MLB TV
Sat, April 30@ Royals7:10 PMYES, MLB TV

New York Yankees record prediction: 90-72

