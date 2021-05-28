MLB top prospects: Tracking latest stats, potential call up dates

Major League Baseball is always thinking about its future and if the MLB top prospects are a sign of what’s to come, America’s Pastime will be in great hands for years.

Few things get baseball fans more excited than potential talent. Whether a team is rebuilding, plans to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline or hopes to be a dynasty in the making, everyone loves prospects.

The devotion is even stronger thanks to players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (No. 1 prospect in 2018), Fernando Tatís Jr. (No. 2 prospect in 2018), Shohei Ohtani (No. 1 prospect in 2018) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (No. 6 prospect in 2017) making the transition from top prospect to MLB star.

Bookmark this page for weekly updates on how top MLB prospects are performing in the minors. If a player is in the majors or is sidelined by an injury, they are excluded from the list.

MLB top prospects: Latest stats, ETAs for top-20 prospects

Top MLB prospects sidelined by injuries: Sixto Sanchez, Cristian Pache, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Luis Patiño, Royce Lewis, Corbin Carroll, Pete Crow-Armstrong

Our tracker for the MLB top prospects is based on consensus rankings from top-100 rankings from Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Statistics are courtesy of MiLB.com and FanGraphs.

1. Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco age: Wander Franco stats: MiLB team: 20 (March 1, 2001) .277/.351/.494, .845 OPS, 3 HR, 2 SB, 15 RBI Durham Bulls (AAA)

Wander Franco, the top prospect in baseball, is the youngest player in Triple A. Signed out of the 2017 international class, the Tampa Bay Rays assigned Franco to Triple-AAA Durham after he posted a .327/.398/.487 slash line and .885 OPS with nine home runs and 18 stolen bases in A-ball during the 2019 season. He offers the potential to be a future MVP candidate, drawing MLB comparisons to Cleveland Indians star Jose Ramirez.

Wander Franco call up projection: June 2021

2. Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman age: Adley Rutschman stats: MiLB team: 23 (Feb. 6, 1998) .246/.441/.464, 4 HR, 13 RBI, .905 OPS Bowie Baysox (AA)

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the former Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Award recipient is making quick work of the minors. He’s phenomenal behind the dish, profiling as a catcher who can compete for the Gold Glove. If he lives up to his potential, the Orioles will have a perennial All-Star catcher for years.

Adley Rutschman call-up projection: 2022

3. Julio Rodriguez, OF, Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodriguez age: Julio Rodriguez stats: MiLB team: 20 (Dec. 29, 2000) .322/.404/.575, 5 HR, 5 SB, 15 RBI, .979 OPS Everett AquaSox (A+)

Signed out of the 2017-’18 international class, Rodriguez quickly elevated his stock to become a top prospect. Seattle takes it slow with international players, especially after COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 MiLB season. While Rodrigez is repeating High-A, after ending the 2019 season at the level, he has proven his tools are ready for higher competition.

Julio Rodriguez call-up projection: 2022

4. Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson age: Spencer Torkelson stats: MiLB team: 21 (Aug. 26, 1999) .220/.377/.305, 1 HR, 3 SB, 11 RBI West Michigan Whitecaps (A+)

After dominating at Arizona State, breaking Barry Bonds’ school record for home runs by a freshman (25), Torkelson was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Selected as a third baseman, he profiles long-term at first base and his outstanding hit tool (60-grade potential) and power (70-grade potential) could make him an AL MVP candidate one day.

Spencer Torkelson call-up projection: 2022

5. MacKenzie Gore, SP, San Diego Padres

MacKenzie Gore age: MacKenzie Gore stats: MiLB team: 22 (Feb. 24, 1999) 5.94 ERA, 12.7% walk rate, 8.64 K/9 El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA)

Gore, the top MLB pitching prospects, has the potential to be the ace of San Diego’s rotation. But the southpaw is struggling with his command and the issues have dated back to the 2020 alternate site. The former No. 3 overall pick’s repertoire (fastball, slider, curveball, changeup) can be great, if he learns how to command the strike zone.

MacKenzie Gore call-up projection: Sept. 2021

6. CJ Abrams, SS, San Diego Padres

CJ Abrams age: CJ Abrams stats: MiLB team: 20 (Oct. 3, 2000) .303/.387/.470, 2 HR, 3 SB, 8 RBI, .856 OPS San Antonio Missions (AA)

Among the MLB top prospects, Abrams is one of the most exciting. Drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, San Diego’s 6-foot-2 shortstop is a future leadoff hitter in the making. He already has elite speed on the base paths and his ability to make contact is outstanding.

CJ Abrams call-up projection: Aug. 2021

7. Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. age: Bobby Witt Jr. stats: MiLB team: 20 (June 14, 2000) .227/.314/.360, 3 HR, 6 SB, 9 RBI, .674 OPS Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA)

The son of Bobby Witt Sr., Kansas City’s No. 1 prospect created a lot of buzz during spring training. He was assigned to Double-A and has shown there is still a lot of growth before he is ready for the majors. But this is a player capable of becoming a perennial All-Star infielder for the Royals.

Bobby Witt Jr. call-up projection: 2022

8. Marco Luciano, SS, San Francisco Giants

Marco Luciano age: Marco Luciano stats: MiLB team: 19 (Sep. 10, 2001) .260/.325/.507, 4 HR, 1 SB, 10 RBI, .832 OPS San Jose Giants (A)

If you’re projecting who among the MLB top prospects will be No. 1 in 2023, Luciano is the best bet. San Francisco signed Luciano for $6 million in 2018, recognizing a player with the tools to become a star. We’re talking about a player with outstanding, raw power a quick bat and who can handle himself defensively at shortstop. A potential star in the making.

Marco Luciano call-up projection: 2023

9. Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell age: Jo Adell stats: MiLB team: 22 (April 8, 1999) .250/.308/.658, 10 HR, 2 SB, 20 RBI Salt Lake Bees (AAA)

Jo Adell made his MLB debut in 2020, but things went poorly for the outfielder. While he homered three times in 38 games, he also struck out in 41.7% of his plate appearances and reached base just 21.2% of the time. He’s one of the best power hitters in baseball, but he must learn to make consistent contact and better diagnose the zone to hit his potential.

Jo Adell call-up projection: Summer 2021

10. Nate Pearson, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Nate Pearson age: Nate Pearson stats: MiLB team: 24 (Aug. 20, 1996) 5.59 ERA, 19/4 K/BB ratio in 9.2 IP Buffalo Bisons (AAA)

The Blue Jays have twice given Pearson a quick look in the majors, both in 2020 and the current season. Neither trip worked out for the 6-foot-6 righty, but the skills are electrifying. Scouts believe his fastball-slider combo can be elite, he just needs to refine his command and further development with his curveball would go a long way.

Nate Pearson call-up projection: June 2021

11. Austin Martin, IF, Toronto Blue Jays

Austin Martin age: Austin Martin stats: MiLB team: 22 (March 23, 1999) .254/.360/.349, 2 SB, 4 RBI, .709 OPS New Hampshire Fisher Cats (AA)

Austin Martin, the former Vanderbilt star, was considered a top-three talent in the 2020 MLB Draft. He fell into Toronto’s lap at the fifth spot and the organization took advantage. Capable of playing either middle infield spot or center field, he’ll eventually be a versatile weapon for the Blue Jays.

Austin Martin call-up projection: 2022

12. Grayson Rodriguez, SP, Baltimore Orioles

Grayson Rodriguez age: Grayson Rodriguez stats: MiLB team: 21 (Nov. 16, 1999) 1.54 ERA, 15.43 K/9, 45.5% K-rate Aberdeen IronBirds (A+)

Baltimore’s right-handed pitcher, taken with the No. 11 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, shows the makings of a future ace. He offers a four-pitch mix, is flashing easy ability to generate whiffs and will have great chemistry with Rutschman.

Grayson Rodriguez call-up projection: 2022

13. Vidal Brujan, IF, Tampa Bay Rays

Vidal Brujan age: Vidal Brujan stats: MiLB team: 23 (Feb. 9, 1998) .321/.415/.617, 7 HR, 9 SB, 20 RBI Durham Bulls (AAA)

A top-50 prospect before the 2021 season, Brujan is destroying the Triple-A level. He never hit more than five home runs (2018, A-ball) in a full season and is already at seven just 20 games into this season. It won’t be long before he makes his MLB debut.

Vidal Brujan call-up projection: July 2021

14. Matt Manning, SP, Detroit Tigers

Matt Manning age: Matt Manning stats: MiLB team: 23 (Jan. 26, 1998) 6.52 ERA, 9.78 K/9, .273 BAA Toledo Mud Hens (AAA)

Detroit’s collection of young pitching is outstanding and this right-hander is just another reason to be optimistic about the future. The No. 9 pick in 2016, Manning has dominated at nearly every level. He still needs some time, as his stats show, but there is a front-line starter here.

Matt Manning call-up projection: Sept. 2021

15. Daniel Lynch, SP, Kansas City Royals

Daniel Lynch age: Daniel Lynch stats: MiLB team: 24 (Nov. 17, 1996) 3.86 ERA, 10.03 K/9 18.8% K-BB rate Omaha Storm Chasers (AAA)

Daniel Lynch recently made his MLB debut and his three starts (15.75 ERA) went about as poorly as one could imagine. Kansas City still has every reason to feel confident in its 6-foot-6 southpaw, who has three above-average pitches.

Daniel Lynch call-up projection: July 2021

16. Riley Greene, OF, Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene age: Riley Greene stats: MiLB team: 20 (Sep. 28, 2000) .268/.384/.463, 3 HR, 5 SB, 17 RBI Erie SeaWolves (AA)

The No. 5 pick in 2019, Greene is likely headed for a corner outfield spot in his MLB career. Detroit loves his swing and his eye at the plate could lead to plenty of seasons with 20-plus home runs.

Riley Greene call-up projection: 2022

17. JJ Bleday, OF, Miami Marlins

JJ Bleday age: JJ Bleday stats: MiLB team: 23 (Nov. 10, 1997) .137/.284/.205, 1 HR, 4 RBI Pensacola Blue Wahoos (AA)

Drafted No. 4 overall in 2019, Bleday’s off to a rough start at Double-A. He doesn’t have any outstanding tools, but a move to right field should allow him to become an above-average regular if he reaches his potential.

JJ Bleday call-up projection: 2022

18. Drew Waters, OF, Atlanta Braves

Drew Waters age: Drew Waters stats: MiLB team: 22 (Dec. 30, 1998) .250/.346/.441, 3 HR, 5 SB, 7 RBI Gwinnett Stripers (AAA)

While not quite on Cristian Pache’s level, Drew Waters is another outfielder the Braves are very excited about. He’s always demonstrated the ability to hit. He offers the athleticism to be a quality center fielder, but could be special in left field.

Drew Waters call-up projection: July 2021

19. Joey Bart, C, San Francisco Giants

Joey Bart age: Joey Bart stats: MiLB team: 24 (Dec. 15, 1996) .351/.400/.676, 3 HR, 11 RBI Sacramento River Cats (AAA)

San Francisco got aggressive with Bart in 2020, giving him a shot in the majors after Buster Posey opted out. While the former No. 2 pick has struggled, he is showing in 2021 that Triple-A pitching is no problem for him. Bart’s contact issues are a concern, but his power and arm strength are undeniable.

Joey Bart call-up projection: August 2021

20. Max Meyer, SP, Miami Marlins

Max Meyer age: Max Meyer stats: MiLB team: 22 (March 12, 1999) 2.29 ERA, 24.4% K-rate, 3.8 K/BB Pensacola Blue Wahoos (AA)

If not for his size (6-foot), Meyer would likely receive even more praise. Scouts graded both his fastball and slider at a 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale and his electric stuff is already overwhelming batters in the minors. A 2021 debut is possible, but Miami’s pitching depth likely pushes him to 2022.

Max Meyer call-up projection: 2022

