Minnesota Vikings talk to QB prospects with Kirk Cousins unlikely to take pay cut

Kirk Cousins holds all the cards in any potential contract discussions this offseason with the Minnesota Vikings front office. Heading into the final year an agreement signed in 2020, Cousins could agree to a new deal over the next few months, which would likely help the team’s cap situation.

Yet, with the new regime seemingly fully embracing their starting quarterback, it may be tough to sit at the negotiation table and suddenly play hardball by asking their three-time Pro Bowl QB to accept a reduction in compensation.

Chad Graff of The Athletic suggests Cousins likely won’t accept a discounted rate, even though he’s admitted he wants to retire a Viking. Keep in mind, this is before the organization hired two people who seem to have the signal-caller’s support.

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: "I certainly want to be a Minnesota Viking for the rest of my career." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 5, 2022

As contracts continue to spike around the league, it makes sense that Cousins would receive a larger salary than the last time he negotiated, his play hasn’t slipped. The main issue with Cousins is the $45 million cap hit his contract calls for in 2022. It’s the third-highest amount in the NFL.

Again, think of if Cousins were a free agent this offseason. The top quarterbacks readily available are Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and maybe a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or Carson Wentz.

With teams such as the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders currently having over $30 million in available cap space, Cousins would easily clear the $35 million base salary he will earn in 2022 with the Vikings if his contract were up right now. As mentioned, the ball is in Cousins’ court.

Minnesota Vikings get some negotiation leverage at NFL combine

That leverage we mentioned was all in Kirk Cousins’ favor earlier? The Minnesota Vikings are working on regaining a small part of it this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings have already talked with 2022 NFL Draft prospect Desmond Ridder, a QB out of Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bearcats QB Desmond Ridder said at the combine that the #Vikings are among seven or eight teams that he so far has talked to in advance of the draft. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 4, 2022

With Cousins potentially entering a lame duck season in which his contract will expire if the Vikings don’t strike a deal before the 2023 offseason begins, the team could look to add a quarterback in April’s draft.

Of course, they did so last year as well with Kellen Mond‘s selection in the third round, but he attempted just three passes. Not to mention, the ones who scouted, drafted and coached Mond a year ago are no longer around, meaning the new decision-makers may want to add someone who has their desired traits.

While they’re now being linked to Ridder, it could be a smokescreen. But teams routinely find out as much as they can about each incoming QB crop whether they have a franchise solution or not. You never know how quickly a player can become available later down the line.

The Vikings have the 12th selection in April, if by that point Cousins still hasn’t agreed to an extension, don’t be shocked if a quarterback like Malik Willis comes off the board when they’re on the clock. It would allow Cousins his final chance to show he can elevate the squad to the playoffs while providing Willis with a year to develop.

Any time an organization doesn’t have a top-10 QB under center and a prospect pops up with a limitless ceiling such as Willis does, it’s worth a look.

