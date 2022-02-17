4 takeaways from Kevin O’Connell’s introductory press conference with Minnesota Vikings

Earlier in the week following the Super Bowl, some Minnesota Vikings fans began to worry about Kevin O’Connell potentially getting cold feet. Especially with the Sean McVay retirement rumors. Fans can rest easy now that O’Connell has officially been announced to the press as the 10th coach in Vikings history.

In Thursday’s press conference the new Vikings coach had several interesting tidbits to share, including the likely immediate future of Kirk Cousins‘ status with the organization. Down below we break it all down.

In his first season as head coach, Kevin O’Connell will call plays

For the first time throughout a full season, Kevin O’Connell will be tasked with being the offensive play-caller. Though he has done so in preseason action for the Los Angeles Rams, and for 11 games with Washington after Jay Gruden was let go, O’Connell has never been hired as a play-caller before.

In his first season as head coach, that will change. O’Connell will assume the role of offensive play-caller. This was expected all along, but as with any coach who’s still a bit green, O’Connell could experience some first-season jitters.

Fans in the Twin Cities have already seen a play-caller with inexperience with Klint Kubiak this past season. For the most part, fans were underwhelmed with some of his in-game decisions. Yet it’s unknown how much Mike Zimmer, Cousins, or anyone else had to do with his approach.

As of now there isn’t a better option on the staff. O’Connell is the best man for the job. In fact, the Vikings have yet to even hire their offensive coordinator, though they are said to have interest in Rams assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown for the role. They are also speaking to Wes Phillips, son of Wade, for the OC position.

No matter what, O’Connell will call the plays. If the Rams’ explosive offense led by Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are an example of what to expect, he will be just fine in Minnesota with Cousins and Justin Jefferson.

Related: Kirk Cousins may not be willing to discuss contract extension with Minnesota Vikings

Expect Cousins back in purple in 2022

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There have been all sorts of rumors already surrounding the Vikings and the future of their starting quarterback. Once we knew Kevin O’Connell was set to get the gig, it should have been more clear that Cousins would likely stick around for the near future anyway. Yet that’s never set in stone.

As of now, Cousins has another year on his contract. But the Vikings reportedly would like to offer him an extension that brings his 2022 cap number down from the $45 million it’s set to impact their budget.

However, Cousins may not be as willing to strike a deal. Though, having O’Connell’s trust might help the QB sing a different tune at the negotiation table.

At his press conference, O’Connell threw his support behind Cousins on several different occasions. He even compared him to Matthew Stafford who he just won a Super Bowl with. O’Connell is known to think highly of Cousins and we heard the first examples of that with his media day.

#Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell on Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins said they have a "lot of similarities" and they're both "elite throwers." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 17, 2022

Related: How a Deshaun Watson trade to the Minnesota Vikings might look

Vikings want to be multiple under Ed Donatell’s defensive structure

With Mike Zimmer hitting the pavement, so has his son, Adam Zimmer the Vikings’ co-defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The other co-coordinator, Andre Patterson has since moved on to the New York Giants after the team reportedly let him know he wouldn’t be retained.

It’s all good though, because the Vikings have struck a deal with Vic Fangio’s right-hand man, Ed Donatell to be their new defensive coordinator in 2022.

Unlike O’Connell, Donatell is extremely experienced with 31 years in the NFL as a coach.

There’s been some chatter about the choice of Donatell, primarily because his defenses have recently operated from a 3-4 base. Meanwhile, the Vikings have almost always run the 4-3.

Yet, with the direction of the NFL, various schemes with quirky defensive fronts have become much more frequent. Take Zim for example. He was known for his mid-blitz package he loved to go to on third-down, which placed six defenders on the line.

Donatell’s defense may look different than some Vikings fans are used to, but they have yet to commit, or more accurately, reveal their base defensive front. For what it’s worth, Donatell has employed the 4-3 before, so it’s up in the air.

#Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said a big thing is "being multiple with your fronts" on defense. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 17, 2022

What we do know, is their plan to be multiple. Again, this isn’t an uncommon approach from defenses as teams always have to react to how the offense is attacking. Trying to stop a pass-heavy approach is likely to feature more defensive backs, and vice versa.

More important will be nailing down the correct personnel for the multiple sets Donatell prefers most.

Related: Minnesota Vikings mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Existing veteran Viking defenders are match for new scheme

For whatever reason, some have speculated about Harrison Smith’s future with the Vikings. There don’t appear to be any worries from the team’s perspective.

"I think he's the perfect player for the defensive structure we want to play." – Kevin O'Connell on @HarriSmith22 pic.twitter.com/7NTEW71MVf — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 17, 2022

Harrison Smith contract (2022): If cut, Vikings face $7.6M dead money, save $5.8M

As you can see, cutting or trading Harry the Hitman doesn’t make any sense. He’s one of the team’s best defensive players, is a team leader and poses an intimidating threat in the backfield. Dude’s a legend in Minnesota.

With Smith under contract through 2025, it appears Minnesota’s longest-tenured Viking isn’t going anywhere in 2022 either, which should make a lot of fans happy.

The other defender is controversial, but the arrival of Donatell actually could be perfect for Anthony Barr.

Barr is set for unrestricted free agency, so the team will need to work out another new contract with the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker. Whether it matters or not, O’Connell appears to favor the idea of Barr returning for a ninth season.

#Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell brought up that he likes linebacker Anthony Barr, who is an impending free agent. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 17, 2022

While Barr was always beloved by Zim for being his first choice when he became a head coach, other teams have been fascinated with him as well, including the New York Jets who wanted to employ him in their 3-4 defense at the time.

Now, if Donatell wants to do the same, Barr would appear to be a natural fit. He has freakish size, speed and athleticism which allows him to be effective either as a blitzer or in coverage. Some might argue Barr had one of his better seasons last year, tallying three interceptions, 2.5 sacks and 72 tackles in just 11 games.

First things first, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will need to come to terms on a contract extension with Barr. But by all appearances, Kevin O’Connell already has found plenty of players he’s excited to coach in Minnesota. We’ll see what the offseason has in store.

Related: Justin Jefferson is a big fan of new Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell