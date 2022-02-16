How a Deshaun Watson trade to the Minnesota Vikings might look

Embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will likely be traded here within the next few weeks as long as his legal situation is settled off the field.

The three-time Pro Bowl signal caller sat out the entire 2021 season after requesting a trade from the downtrodden Texans. Once north of 20 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, it became clear that Watson would not suit up.

We’ve focused on the legal situation on a near never-ending loop. There’s no real reason to get much further into that. Watson is facing civil complaints. A grand jury has convened to decide whether to recommend criminal charges. These issues will be settled at some point here soon, potentially leading to Watson returning to the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Watson has now added two more teams to the list of squads he’d accept a trade to. That includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.

“The Texans quarterback, who spent the 2021 season on the team’s active roster but did not play, has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar. One source noted that Watson — who has a no-trade clause — is still early in the evaluation process, but he’s looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Deshaun Watson trade (February 16, 2022)

Minnesota becomes an interesting potential landing spot in that it just officially hired former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to be its next head coach. O’Connell will team up with first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to construct a roster that disappointed in the final two seasons of the Mike Zimmer tenure.

Related: Deshaun Watson trade scenarios

Is Deshaun Watson to the Minnesota Vikings even realistic?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Financially, it just doesn’t seem plausible. Current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins boasts a cap hit of $45 million for the 2022 season. His dead cap number is the same. For all intents and purposes, Minnesota is stuck with Cousins for next season unless the team can agree to an extension with the quarterback before a potential trade.

If the Vikings are dead set on going after Deshaun Watson, this might be the likeliest scenario. Remember, any acquiring team would be on the hook for Cousins’ $35 million base salary for next season. Said team would want some cap relief in the form of an extension/restructure.

This is the long-form way of saying that Watson to the Vikings is realistic from a financial perspective. Even with his current four-year, $156 million contract, the Vikings could make this work. The larger question here is whether Minnesota would be able to get fair-market value by moving Cousins.

Related: Ranking NFL QBs for 2022

Kirk Cousins stats (2021): 66% completion, 4,221 yards, 33 TD, 7 INT, 103.1 rating

Statistically speaking, Cousins would be an upgrade for a number of quarterback-needy teams. This doesn’t include a Texans squad that is in rebuild mode under new head coach Lovie Smith and likely wouldn’t have any interest in acquiring a 33-year-old signal caller as part of a package for Watson.

That means a separate trade would have to be worked out between Minnesota and another team for Cousins. It’s not an unlikely scenario given the watered-down free-agent market at quarterback and the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo is seen as the second-best signal caller behind Deshaun Watson on the trade block.

Related: Updated NFL trade rumors

So, how would a Deshaun Watson trade to the Minnesota Vikings look?

Houston is said to be demanding multiple first-round picks, other draft compensation and two starter-caliber young players in exchange for the dynamic Watson. It makes sense given his young age (26) and previous success on the field.

Deshaun Watson stats (2020): 68% completion, 4,823 passing yards, 444 rushing yards, 36 total TD, 7 INT, 112.4 rating

Minnesota does have a number of young players who might be of interest for a rebuilding Texans squad. Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook could make sense to help young quarterback Davis Mills improve under center as a sophomore.

On the defensive side of the ball, the likes of Cameron Dantzler, Patrick Jones and Troy Dye could fit what Smith is attempting to build a long that unit.

As for draft pick compensation, Minnesota boasts the 12th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It also has a full complement of future first-round picks to offer up.

In short, this is a scenario that could actually work if the new power duo in Minneapolis wants to make a major statement early in their tenures.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors