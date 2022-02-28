Kirk Cousins reportedly played role in Minnesota Vikings hiring Kevin O’Connell

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While multiple NFL teams might be holding out hope for a Kirk Cousins trade this offseason, there is now an even stronger reason to believe he’ll be the Minnesota Vikings quarterback in 2022.

At a time when Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson seem unlikely to be moved, Cousins emerged as a more attractive target for quarterback-needy teams. While he isn’t an elite passer, he’d be an upgrade for several teams with playoff aspirations.

History also suggests organizations that make a regime change – hiring a new general manager and head coach – don’t typically keep the quarterback around. However, the process that led to O’Connell becoming the Vikings’ coach suggests Cousins will be sticking around.

During an appearance on KFAN’s Friday Feast, Vikings insider’ Paul Allen shed light on the role Cousins played in Minnesota hiring O’Connell.

“Kirk put a lot of time into getting Kevin O’Connell hired and put a lot of time behind the scenes with those who hire.” Paul Allen on influence Kirk Cousins had on Minnesota Vikings coaching hire, via Friday Feast (H/T Vikings Wire)

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Vikings are reportedly prepared to go all-in on Cousins, building an offense tailored around his strengths. While he might not be the long-term answer at quarterback, the franchise knows it can win with him in 2022.

For teams like the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers, it means they’ll need to look elsewhere in their pursuits of a high-end quarterback.