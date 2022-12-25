4 Las Vegas Raiders QB options to replace Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention after an ugly road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve.

Said game included struggling quarterback Derek Carr throwing a whopping three interceptions in the second half as the three-time Pro Bowler continued to be a mistake waiting to happen.

For Carr, this could have been the death knell to his career in Vegas. While the 31-year-old veteran was extended this past offseason, the Raiders can get out of his deal without it impacting their finances too much once the spring comes calling.

Derek Carr contract: 3 years, $121.5 million contract; $5.63 million dead cap hit in 2023

This has led to speculation that the Raiders will either trade or release Carr during the offseason. Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler don’t have a built-in relationship with the quaterback.

Meanwhile, it really does seem that this marriage has fulfilled its duty with a divorce being imminent. If that is indeed the case, Vegas will have to add a QB1 after the 2022 season. Below, we look at four options for McDaniels and Co.

Raiders add Jimmy Garoppolo as stopgap option

Unlike Carr, the Raiders’ brass has a built-in relationship with this Super Bowl quarterback dating back to their days together with the New England Patriots. Set to become a free agent in March and currently sidelined to injury, Garoppolo would be seen as an upgrade in Sin City.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2022): 67% completion, 2,437 yards, 18 total TD, 4 INT, 103.0 QB rating

Garoppolo making sweet music with Davante Adams would spice things up a bit in Sin City. He’d come without having to move draft capital in a trade. The Raiders could also exhaust a first-round pick on a quarterback of the future in this scenario.

Minshew Mania heads to the Las Vegas Raiders

There’s a strong belief that Minshew, currently the Philadelphia Eagles’ backup behind Jalen Hurts, will land a QB1 job in free agency this coming March. For good reason. The former late-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars has more than proven himself capable of being a starter in the NFL.

Minshew, 26, just threw for 355 yards in Hurts’ stead against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Throughout his career, the Washington State product has tallied 45 total touchdowns against 14 interceptions since entering the league back in 2019. That seems pretty darn good.

Tom Brady finally lands with the Las Vegas Raiders

We’ve read the reports. Tom Brady was seemingly set to head to Sin City after he opted to leave the New England Patriots following the 2019 season. Unfortunately, owner Mark Davis nixed the deal with the seven-time Super Bowl champion ultimately signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Set to turn 46 in August, Brady will become a free agent this coming spring. There’s a real solid chance that he’ll leave the Buccaneers. And if the quarterback opts to return to the NFL for another season, the Raiders would make sense.

Ziegler and McDaniels were with the Patriots during the bulk of Brady’s legendary career with the team. That type of relationship can’t go unnoticed. In this scenario, Brady heads to Vegas as a one or two year option while the Raiders draft an heir-apparent.

Raiders pull off blockbuster NFL Draft trade

If the season were to end today, Vegas would have the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s likely not good enough to add one of the top-two quarterbacks in the class in that of Alabama’s Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud from Ohio State.

With that said, Ziegler and Co. could offer up a bounty to move up for one of these two signal callers — adding a quarterback of the future in the process. With Vegas seemingly hell-bent on retaining McDaniels long term, acquiring a young signal caller could make all the sense in the world. It will be all about cost. But this scenario could enable the Las Vegas Raiders to add a stopgap option while the youngster learns the nuances of the professional football world.