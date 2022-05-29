3 Isaiah Wynn trade scenarios from the New England Patriots

New England Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn was away from the team’s voluntary offseason workouts as the former first-round pick angles for a new contract.

Wynn, 26, is set to earn $10.4 million in 2022 after the Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Wynn’s absence caught the eye of Patriots insider Mike Reiss over at ESPN. In the process, Reiss questioned whether Wynn will be a member of the Patriots next seaseon.

“But given the linemen the team now has in place, one wonders if there is some internal regret, as Wynn’s $10.4 million cap charge could create some much-needed space,” Reiss noted.

New England signed veteran tackle Trent Brown during the 2021 offseason and could potentially move him to Mac Jones‘ blindside. In that scenario, Andrew Stueber, Justin Herron or Yodny Cajuste would take over at right tackle. There’s a plan in place if the Pats’ brass opts to trade Wynn.

Said move would have to come with an acquiring team agreeing to sign Wynn to a contract extension — lowering the dead cap hit New England takes if it trades the left tackle.

If this is indeed the case, there would be a ton of interest in Wynn’s services. We’re talking about a guy who started a career-high 15 games at left tackle last season. Despite some struggles (28 QB pressures and six sacks allowed last season), there’s a ton of upside here. Below, we look at three ideal Isaiah Wynn trade scenarios from the Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks upgrade line with Isaiah Wynn trade

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It’s interesting to look at. General manager John Schneider took a lot of heat for failing to commit draft capital to help protect Russell Wilson over the past several seasons. Immediately after the Hawks traded Wilson to Denver, the team used one of the first-round picks it acquired for the quarterback on left tackle Charles Cross.

We’re openly wondering whether Seattle could then use some more of the capital it acquired for Wilson to find an upgrade at right tackle. The team could offer up its second-round pick from Denver and change to bring Wynn into the mix — creating a potentially stellar pair of young tackles in front of either Drew Lock or Geno Smith.

Las Vegas Raiders pull off Isaiah Wynn trade

New Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were members of the Patriots’ organization when they selected Wynn No. 23 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Vegas has also already pulled off a trade with New England for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham earlier this offseason. That type of relationship could come into play.

As for a potential fit, the Raiders actually make a ton of sense. They handed Derek Carr a massive contract extension during the spring. There’s also a need here with a below-average Brandon Parker set to start at right tackle. Despite Wynn’s struggles last season, he’d come in as an upgrade while knowing the Raiders’ offensive system. It almost makes too much sense.

Dallas Cowboys invest in Isaiah Wynn

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t too long ago that Dak Prescott had one of the top offensive lines in the NFL protecting him. That has changed big time recently. Sure the Cowboys have a future Hall of Fame left tackle in Tyron Smith. But there’s not much behind him on the depth chart. If the season were to start today, the expectation is that Terence Steele would start at right tackle. That’s a less-than-ideal scenario.

Despite Dallas’ questionable cap situation, it could make a move for Wynn work. Perhaps, the team offers up someone like backup cornerback Jourdan Lewis to entice New England. It would then add a mid-round pick to make this deal work.

