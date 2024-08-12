How To Watch The 2024 Tour de France Femmes

Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

The Tour de France Femmes is the premier women’s cycling race. This prestigious race that mirrors the iconic men’s Tour de France was launched in 2022 but first appeared as a one-off event in 1955. Other similar races struggled to find firm footing, but the Tour de France Femmes has quickly become a highlight of the women’s cycling calendar. The 2024 edition features top female cyclists from around the globe, competing across challenging stages that showcase both their endurance and tactical skills. This year’s race covers multiple regions in France and the Netherlands across eight stages, including the demanding mountain stages that test the mettle of even the most seasoned riders.

The Tour de France Femmes runs from August 12 to 18, a bit later than usual, to accommodate the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Whether you’re a long-time cycling enthusiast or a newcomer, this event offers thrilling competition and a chance to witness the best in women’s cycling.

Where to watch the Tour de France Femmes?

The Tour de France Femmes is available on CNBC and streamed on Peacock. Cycling fans can follow the action on multiple live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.



DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV CNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Tour de France Femmes on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium

Price: $7.99

Free Trial: No

All Tour de France Femmes stages are available exclusively on Peacock. The Premium plan starts at $7.99 per month, but there is no contract so subscribers are not tied into a long-term commitment.

Exclusive American coverage of English Premier League soccer is also available on Peacock. The streamer provides extensive coverage of professional wrestling. Subscribers to Peacock gain access to major events like SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania, as well as replays of flagship programs like “Raw,” “Smackdown,” and “NXT.”

Watch the Tour de France Femmes on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes

DIRECTV STREAM’s packages include a broad mix of channels, ensuring that there’s quite literally something for everybody. The Entertainment plan is all you need for Tour de France Femmes coverage since the lineup features several channels from the NBC Universal family, including CNBC. Subscribers can also enjoy loads of other sports and entertainment programming on channels like ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS, TNT, Disney Channel, HGTV, ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

Other benefits of a DIRECTV STREAM subscription include unlimited Cloud DVR storage and at-home streams.

Watch the Tour de France Femmes on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes

Fubo is a treat for sports fans. The Pro plan offers staples like ESPN, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, and NFL Network. And yes, CNBC is on the channel list for Tour de France Femmes coverage. One of the biggest perks of a Fubo subscription is the inclusion of regional sports networks (RSNs) in every plan for comprehensive broadcasts of your favorite local teams.

Every Fubo plan also comes with unlimited DVR storage. You can also access two remote streams while traveling and ten at home.

Watch the Tour de France Femmes on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV (With Ads)

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes

When you sign up for the Hulu + Live TV Bundle, you will get access to 95-plus channels as well as on-demand content from Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. That’s basically three streaming services for the price of one. CNBC is on the roster, along with ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ACC Network, ESPN, FS1, FS2, CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, ESPNU, TBS, TNT SEC Network, and more. If you want a break from the sports action, choose a title from the Disney animated library or settle down with a Marvel blockbuster. The ESPN Plus vault also stores a treasure trove of award-winning documentaries.

With Hulu + Live TV’s unlimited DVR, viewers can stay connected to the action without paying extra; however, there are only two simultaneous streams.

Watch the Tour de France Femmes on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue with News Extra

Price: $40, plus an additional $6 for the News Extra add-on

Free Trial: No

Sling TV is an affordable option for watching the Tour de France Femmes. You won’t find CNBC on the base Orange or Blue plans—which both start at $40 per month—but it is included in the News Extra add-on. The only caveat is that you must subscribe to the Blue plan for access. The Blue plan features Fox, NFL Network, TBS, and TNT, and the News Extra tacks on CNBC, BBC World News, Law & Crime, and more.

Each customer receives 50 hours of DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to 200 hours. In addition, Sling Blue allows you three simultaneous streams.

Watch the Tour de France Femmes on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes

YouTube TV’s base plan includes CNBC along with numerous sports channels. The channel lineup features ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNews, ESPNU, Golf Channel, NBA TV, NFL Network, SEC Network, and TUDN. YouTube TV is the home of the NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets fans watch out-of-market games. Subscribers enjoy unlimited cloud DVR storage and three simultaneous streams.

Tour de France Femmes schedule 2024

Monday, August 12 @7:10 a.m. Stage 1 – Peacock

Tuesday, August 13 @9:20 a.m. Stage 2 – Peacock

Tuesday, August 13 @10 a.m. Stage 3 – Peacock

Wednesday, August 14 @9:20 a.m. Stage 4 – Peacock

Thursday, August 15 @9:20 a.m. Stage 5 – Peacock

Friday, August 16 @9:20 a.m. Stage 6 – Peacock

Saturday, August 17 @9:20 a.m. Stage 7 – Peacock | CNBC

Sunday, August 18 @9:20 a.m. Stage 8 – Peacock | CNBC

*All times are Eastern.

FAQ

Will Tour de France Femmes be televised in USA?

Yes, the Tour de France Femmes will be televised in the USA on CNBC and streamed on Peacock.

Is Peacock free to watch the Tour de France?

To watch the Tour de France, you must sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription for $7.99 per month. There are no contracts, so you can cancel at any time without penalty fees.

How many people watch the Tour de France Femme?

In 2023, the Tour de France Femmes drew approximately 20 million viewers.