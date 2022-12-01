How To Watch The PGA Tour Hero World Challenge 2022

The PGA Tour Hero World Challenge is an invite that every pro golfer wants — who doesn’t want to enjoy a luxurious weekend in the Bahamas? Twenty of the world’s best golfers are headed to enjoy all the Bahamas has to offer, hosted by the legendary Tiger Woods and benefiting the TGR Foundation. Here’s how to watch the Hero World Challenge, starting Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. on the GOLF Channel.

The Hero World Challenge started over 20 years ago in January of 2000. The tournament of golf’s greatest spent years on the west coast until 2015, when it moved to Albany, Bahamas, and has remained there ever since. This year’s field includes defending champion Viktor Hovland from Norway, as well as nine major winners and five tournament debutants.

Where to watch the Hero World Challenge

Rounds 1 and 2 will be aired exclusively on the GOLF Channel. Rounds 3 and 4 will be streamed on both the GOLF channel and NBC on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Watch the Hero World Challenge on Sling TV

Sling

Sling TV is a simple, affordable streaming service for golf enthusiasts and features three different plans to choose from. Sling Orange is $40 per month and features 31 popular channels. Sling Blue is also $40 per month and features 41 popular channels. Subscribers can also choose the hybrid Sling Orange & Blue plan for $55 per month.

To watch the Hero World Challenge, we recommend subscribing to Sling Blue and adding the Sling Blue Sports Extras package for an additional $11 per month for access to the GOLF Channel. Sling Blue already includes NBC, so you’re good to go for rounds three and four!

Watch the Hero World Challenge on FuboTV

fuboTV

FuboTV is for absolute sports fanatics, including golf fans. Each of FuboTV’s plans includes both NBC and the GOLF Channel, making it the perfect spot to catch every second of the Hero World Challenge. FuboTV’s Pro plan costs $69.99 per month and includes 124+ channels, meaning 100+ hours of sports every week. The Elite plan costs $79.99 per month and includes 178+ channels, plus the ability to stream 130+ sporting events in 4K. The Ultimate plan is $99.99 per month and includes 214+ channels, the most of any streaming service.

FuboTV offers a free trial for all plans and more sports add-on options than the competition. FuboTV was created as a sports streaming service, so subscribers looking for more than just golf coverage are set with this service.

Watch the Hero World Challenge on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

We’ve seen the commercials — Hulu has live sports. And golf is no exception. For $69.99 per month, Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV includes over 75 live and on-demand channels, including the Golf Chanel and NBC. Subscribers can also sign up for Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV for $74.99 per month. Both plans include the Disney Bundle, giving subscribers access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no extra cost.

Hulu + Live TV also has great features such as Unlimited Cloud DVR and Hubs, so you can customize your Hero World Challenge experience and make your Hulu account your own. On the sports tab, you can easily see which golf tournaments are currently live without having to navigate the guide.

Hulu + Live TV is great for the all-around TV lover, having something for everybody, whether they’re a golf fan or not. Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but you can cancel anytime.

Watch the Hero World Challenge on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the video platform you love, now with the TV channels you want, especially golf. YouTube TV will stream the Hero World Challenge on the Golf Channel and NBC and also streams international PGA tournaments throughout the year on multiple channels. YouTube TV’s base plan is $64.99 per month and includes over 100 channels.

YouTube TV is great for sports fans that love their statistics, giving real-time stats for the sporting event you’re watching without spoilers. You can also catch up by easily jumping through key plays. YouTube TV offers new customers a free 20-minute viewing period before starting a free trial, and plans can be canceled anytime.

Watch the Hero World Challenge on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV

DIRECTV has gone digital with DIRECTV STREAM, offering golf fans four different deluxe-sized streaming packages to choose from. The Entertainment plan is $69.99 per month and includes 75+ channels; the Choice plan is $89.99 per month and includes 105+ channels; the Ultimate plan is $104.99 per month and includes 140+ channels; the Premier plan is $149.99 per month and includes 150+ channels. Each of the latter three plans includes regional sports networks at no extra cost, so you can watch college basketball once the PGA Tour is over.

But until then, the Hero World Challenge can be caught on DIRECTV STREAM with any package. Plus, all DIRECTV STREAM packages offer a free trial. DIRECTV STREAM is perfect for subscribers that aren’t just sports fanatics but may prefer the DIRECTV formatting.

Choose to stream for tee time

Watching the Hero World Challenge on a streaming service will take your tournament experience to the next level. Not only are sports cheaper to watch through a streaming service, but streaming services are also more customizable and feature exactly the sports you want, thanks to their multiple plans.

Hero World Challenge schedule 2022

Thursday, December 1 @ 1:30 p.m. Round 1 (GOLF Channel)

Friday, December 2 @ 1:30 p.m. Round 2 (GOLF Channel)

Saturday, December 3 @ 12 p.m. Round 3 (GOLF Channel)

Saturday, December 3 @ 2:30 p.m. Round 3 (NBC)

Sunday, December 4 @ 11 a.m. Round 4 (GOLF Channel)

Sunday, December 4 @ 1 p.m. Round 4 on NBC

All of the times are in ET.

FAQs

Is the Hero World Challenge a PGA Tour event?

Even though the Hero World Challenge is featured on the PGA Tour schedule, it is an unofficial event. However, participants do receive World Golf Rankings points based on their performance.

What course is the Hero World Challenge played on?

The Hero World Challenge is played at the Albany Golf Club in Albany, Bahamas.

Is the Hero World Challenge a no-cut event?

The Hero World Challenge is a no-cut event. This is due to the already small, select field of 20 players.